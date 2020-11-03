U.S. stocks rallied, led by a surge in banks as Treasury yields climbed, with investors placing final bets before the American election outcome. The dollar weakened and crude oil increased.

The S&P 500 jumped as much as 2.4 per cent before paring the advance in late trading. Financial firms rallied the most since July. Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the final polls, with some investors speculating his victory would bring a surge in federal spending. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s U.S.-traded shares tumbled as much as 9.7 per cent after China halted the initial public offering of Ant Group Co., in which Alibaba owns about a one-third stake.

Treasuries fell and a gauge of the dollar dropped the most in more than three weeks as a risk-on mood prevailed. Oil extended gains after jumping on Monday on increasing signs OPEC+ will delay a planned easing of output cuts.

“It’s a reflection of the market’s belief there is not going to be a whole lot of uncertainty after election day,” said Matt Stucky, portfolio manager for equities at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. “The worst outcome for election day is a really uncertain winner scenario where it’s going to take weeks and a lot of legal back and forth before the decision is ultimately made.”

While trades reflecting a Democratic sweep held firm, betting markets aren’t convinced. One gauge slipped to just over 50 per cent odds of the so-called Blue Wave -- that Democrats oust President Trump and take Congressional majorities. Traders hedged prospects of post-vote volatility, driving a measure of expected swings in China’s yuan to its highest level in more than nine years.

”The ghost of 2016, from both polling and market expectations, looms large,” Michael Purves, chief executive officer of Tallbacken Capital Advisors, wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the benchmark credit derivatives index measuring the perceived risk of U.S. high-yield companies gained by the most in almost two months, implying lower probability of default.

Markets are reflecting more optimism following weeks of speculation that a contested election outcome may produce no clear winner for some time and roil markets. Polls continue to indicate that Biden is ahead, though the race looks tight in some battleground states, some of which are seeing virus cases soar.

“The market’s upward bias, and underlying leadership of energy, industrials, and materials sectors, imply a Blue wave that incorporates the potential for the passage of stimulus and infrastructure spending bills,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

In Europe, mining shares climbed, helped by the slumping dollar. Banks rallied after BNP Paribas SA joined its European peers in posting lower-than-expected bad-loan provisions from the pandemic.

These are some key events coming up:

EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

Fed policy decision on Thursday.

The key U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due Friday.

Earnings are due this week from companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Nintendo Co., Macquarie Group Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corp.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index surged 1.7 per cent to 3,367.49 as of 3:26 p.m. New York time, the highest in a week on the largest jump in almost four weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 2 per cent to 27,463.68, the highest in more than a week on the biggest jump in 16 weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 1.8 per cent to 11,159.44, the largest increase in more than three weeks.

The MSCI All-Country World Index surged 1.7 per cent to 567.40, the highest in a week on the biggest jump in almost four months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.5 per cent to 1,167.59, hitting the lowest in a week with the first retreat in a week and the largest decrease in almost two weeks.

The euro jumped 0.5 per cent to US$1.1697, the first advance in more than a week and the biggest increase in more than three weeks.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 104.59 per dollar, the largest gain in a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased four basis points to 0.88 per cent, the highest in five months.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 1.66 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to -0.62 per cent, the highest in a week on the biggest rise in more than a week.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.6 per cent to US$37.78 a barrel, the highest in a week.

Gold strengthened 0.6 per cent to US$1,907.13 an ounce, the highest in a week.

