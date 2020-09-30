U.S. stocks climbed as lawmakers and the White House appeared closer to reaching a fiscal stimulus deal even as a volatile presidential debate raised concerns about a chaotic election.

The S&P 500 Index rose to a two-week high after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested he’ll offer Democrats a proposal for US$1.5 trillion in pandemic aid. Sentiment was helped by a private report that showed U.S. companies added a better-than-forecast 749,000 jobs in September, overshadowing concern about a contested election outcome.

In Europe, stocks edged higher, led by banks. Portfolio rebalancing tied to the end of the month had the potential to fuel choppy trading.

Global investors are also keeping an eye on news about coronavirus vaccines and the latest efforts to push through new stimulus measures in Washington. A reminder of the pandemic’s economic pain came from Walt Disney Co.’s announcement that 28,000 workers will be let go from its U.S. resort business.

“The market will react to headlines like last night’s debate, but at the end of the day Covid and economic statistics are more important for the longer term future of equity prices,” said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management. “The prospect of a contested election is unsettling, but it doesn’t really affect earnings.”

Treasury yields ticked higher while the dollar weakened. Emerging-market stocks gained.

Elsewhere, equities slumped in Asia. Crude oil advanced toward US$40 a barrel amid optimism over shrinking U.S. crude supplies.

Here are some key events coming up:

The September U.S. employment report on Friday will be the last before the November election.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 1.2 per cent as of 11:23 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent.

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.2935.

The euro was little changed at US$1.1743.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 0.68 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to -0.53 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed four basis points to 0.22 per cent.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to 0.48 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2 per cent to US$39.74 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.5 per cent to US$1,889.27 an ounce.

The Bloomberg Commodities Index rose 0.4 per cent.

--With assistance from Adam Haigh, Vassilis Karamanis, Todd White, Constantine Courcoulas and Sophie Caronello.