U.S. stocks rebound with value rally back in play

Stocks climbed, with traders paying close attention to appearances by several Federal Reserve officials for more guidance on tapering their massive bond-buying program. Treasuries fell.

A relative sense of calm returned to U.S. markets after the Fed’s hawkish pivot spurred a selloff in risk assets last week -- with Asian shares tumbling overnight. The S&P 500 halted a four-day slide as companies tied to the economic reopening outperformed technology shares on Monday. Amazon.com Inc. kicked off its annual Prime Day sale, with merchants curbing discounts amid rising shipping costs. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. led gains in meme shares after the gas producer was touted on Reddit as a potential short squeeze.

The Fed’s meeting last week ignited confusion about its new approach toward keeping price increases in check and job growth going. Policy makers including New York Fed President John Williams and Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren are among the numerous officials speaking this week who may provide more clarity after St. Louis’s James Bullard said interest rates may need to rise in 2022.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell to a two-week low amid an intensifying cryptocurrency crackdown in China.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies at a House Subcommittee hearing on the Fed’s pandemic emergency lending and its asset purchase programs Tuesday

Bank of England interest rate decision Thursday

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent as of 9:50 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1900

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3885

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.29 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.48 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.78 per cent

Commodities