The focus shouldn‘t be on when the rate hikes are coming, but how many: Investment expert

U.S. equities rose on Thursday as investors recovered from the previous day’s selloff on fears higher inflation could spur tighter monetary policy.

The S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent -- led by gains in materials, energy and technology -- after falling 0.8 per cent Wednesday in its worst slump in more than a month. Tesla Inc. struggled for direction after filings showed Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk unloaded US$5 billion of stock. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Co. slid and Beyond Meat Inc. plunged after disappointing quarterly figures.

The U.S. cash Treasury market is closed Thursday for a holiday.

Investors are bracing for changes in monetary policy sooner rather than later after higher-than-expected consumer prices dealt a blow to arguments inflation is transitory. Persistently high inflation could force the Federal Reserve to taper at a more substantial rate or hike interest rates faster than anticipated. At the same time, equities are hovering near all-time highs as strong earnings and economic growth prospects have propelled the stock market higher.

Clearbridge Investments’ Jeff Schulze said the recent slide in equities “was a combination of profit-taking after a nice run from the October lows but then also some concerns about margin and overall earnings in 2022.”

The firm’s investment strategist, in an interview by phone, said “although inflation hasn’t made a dent in third-quarter earnings, if we stay at these uncomfortable levels of inflation for three or four more quarters, this is definitely something that could impact margins and create demand destruction in the economy, both of which are headwinds to earnings.”

Instinet LLC’s Frank Cappelleri added Wednesday’s decline was also “right on cue” from a seasonality perspective.

“Over the last two decades, November’s weakest part has occurred in the middle of the month,” Cappelleri wrote in a note. “The damage so far is slight, and this could very well be the start of the next bullish pattern, regardless if yesterday’s dip encourages immediate dip buying or not.”

Oil fluctuated as investors weighed the odds that the White House will intervene to cool prices. Gold approached a five-month high and Bitcoin hovered near US$65,000. In Europe, stocks gained while in Asia, Chinese equities rallied on speculation the government will ease the struggle with property developers. The dollar was stronger against major peers.



Stocks

S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 2:44 p.m. New York time

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

Nasdaq 100 gained 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1446

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3368

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 114.07 per dollar

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.23 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.92 per cent

Commodities