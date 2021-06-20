Stocks climbed, led by companies tied to the economic reopening, with traders paying close attention to appearances by several Federal Reserve officials for guidance on tapering of their massive bond-buying program. Treasuries dropped.

A relative sense of calm returned to U.S. markets after the Fed’s hawkish pivot spurred a selloff in risk assets last week -- with Asian shares tumbling overnight. Energy, financial and industrial stocks drove gains in the S&P 500, while high-flying tech companies underperformed. Amazon.com Inc. fell as the online retail giant kicked off its Prime Day sale, with merchants curbing discounts amid rising shipping costs. Bitcoin sank amid an intensifying cryptocurrency crackdown in China.

The Fed’s meeting last week ignited confusion about its new approach toward keeping price increases in check and job growth going. The central bank should be prepared for inflation to surprise on the high end through next year, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted on Monday. Meantime, Dallas’ Fed chief Robert Kaplan said he favors beginning the process of tapering asset purchases sooner rather than later.

Despite the more hawkish rhetoric from officials, the perception that the Fed’s actions could weigh on value stocks might be held in check. While at the start of the pandemic, central banks rushed to loosen policy, tightening should be a much more gradual process, according to Charles Schwab & Co.’s Jeffrey Kleintop.

"The way back up in terms of rate hikes may be much more gradual, and that might allow economically sensitive stocks to perform well," said Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at the firm.

Meanwhile, Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and billionaire investor Ray Dalio said the U.S. is headed for a period of overheating and inflation that could threaten the economic recovery, even as the Fed signaled it would step in before that happened.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies at a House Subcommittee hearing on the Fed’s pandemic emergency lending and its asset purchase programs Tuesday

Bank of England interest rate decision Thursday

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent as of 11:20 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.1914

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.3913

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.18 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.47 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.18 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.77 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3 per cent to US$72.57 a barrel

Gold futures rose 1 per cent to US$1,786.10 an ounce

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Yakob Peterseil and Vildana Hajric.