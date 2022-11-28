Stocks started the week on a negative note on concern that China may have to tighten its COVID curbs further, undermining prospects for global economic growth and sparking growing unrest in key cities.

The S&P 500 trimmed its monthly rally. Apple Inc. slumped as Bloomberg News reported that turmoil at its key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year, citing a person familiar with assembly operations. Oil sank to the lowest since December.

The unrest in China complicates expectations of the country’s path to reopening, which -- along with prospects of more moderate Federal Reserve interest-rate increases -- had buoyed sentiment toward riskier assets in recent sessions. Chances are also growing of a messy exit from Beijing’s COVID Zero policy, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned.

Sign up to get breaking news email alerts sent directly to your inbox

“This is going to keep economic activity subdued in the country, and beyond,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com. “The civil unrest is adding another layer of uncertainty over the economic situation there. It is certainly hurting investor sentiment across the financial markets.”

Just when the S&P 500 was trying to break above the highs of mid-November, sentiment turned negative, threatening the market’s recent momentum. Timing is most inconvenient here as the index approaches a crucial technical zone in the shape of both the 2022 downtrend and the 200-day moving average. Should the recent bullishness evaporate, short-term tactical bear trades might spark a bout of profit taking.

Stagflation is the key risk for the global economy in 2023, according to investors who said hopes of a rally in markets are premature following this year’s brutal selloff. Almost half of the 388 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said a scenario where growth continues to slow while inflation remains elevated will dominate globally next year. The second most likely outcome is deflationary recession, while an economic recovery with high inflation is seen as least probable.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to this week cement expectations that the central bank will slow its pace of hikes next month, while reminding Americans that its fight against inflation will run into 2023. Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech, nominally focused on the labor market, at an event on Wednesday.

Key events this week:

Euro area economic confidence, consumer confidence, Tuesday

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China PMI, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech, Wednesday

Fed releases its Beige Book, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday

S&P Global PMIs, Thursday

US construction spending, consumer income, initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

BOJ’s Haruhiko Kuroda speaks, Thursday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to $1.0441

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to $1.2049

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 138.51 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3 per cent to $16,193.88

Ether fell 3.5 per cent to $1,172.31

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.68 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.00 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.14 per cent

Commodities