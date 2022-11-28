4h ago
U.S. stocks retreat as China unrest saps risk appetite
We expect inflation to decline rapidly next year: Infrastructure Capital Advisors CEO Jay Hatfield
Stocks started the week on a negative note on concern that China may have to tighten its COVID curbs further, undermining prospects for global economic growth and sparking growing unrest in key cities.
The S&P 500 trimmed its monthly rally. Apple Inc. slumped as Bloomberg News reported that turmoil at its key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year, citing a person familiar with assembly operations. Oil sank to the lowest since December.
The unrest in China complicates expectations of the country’s path to reopening, which -- along with prospects of more moderate Federal Reserve interest-rate increases -- had buoyed sentiment toward riskier assets in recent sessions. Chances are also growing of a messy exit from Beijing’s COVID Zero policy, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned.
Just when the S&P 500 was trying to break above the highs of mid-November, sentiment turned negative, threatening the market’s recent momentum. Timing is most inconvenient here as the index approaches a crucial technical zone in the shape of both the 2022 downtrend and the 200-day moving average. Should the recent bullishness evaporate, short-term tactical bear trades might spark a bout of profit taking.
Stagflation is the key risk for the global economy in 2023, according to investors who said hopes of a rally in markets are premature following this year’s brutal selloff. Almost half of the 388 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said a scenario where growth continues to slow while inflation remains elevated will dominate globally next year. The second most likely outcome is deflationary recession, while an economic recovery with high inflation is seen as least probable.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to this week cement expectations that the central bank will slow its pace of hikes next month, while reminding Americans that its fight against inflation will run into 2023. Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech, nominally focused on the labor market, at an event on Wednesday.
Key events this week:
- Euro area economic confidence, consumer confidence, Tuesday
- US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday
- EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday
- China PMI, Wednesday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech, Wednesday
- Fed releases its Beige Book, Wednesday
- US wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday
- S&P Global PMIs, Thursday
- US construction spending, consumer income, initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday
- BOJ’s Haruhiko Kuroda speaks, Thursday
- US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
- ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8 per cent
- The MSCI World index fell 0.7 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro rose 0.4 per cent to $1.0441
- The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to $1.2049
- The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 138.51 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 2.3 per cent to $16,193.88
- Ether fell 3.5 per cent to $1,172.31
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.68 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.00 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.14 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3 per cent to $74.54 a barrel
- Gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $1,764 an ounce