U.S. stocks dropped in thin trading and Treasuries rose as political unrest in Hong Kong hit markets already on edge over trade tensions. Argentina’s peso sank 15 per cent after voters turned on the president in a primary vote.

The S&P 500 Index fell below 2,900 in volume 11 per cent below the 30-day average. The overnight session turned sour when authorities closed Hong Kong’s airport and a Chinese official said the city was at a “critical juncture.” The Stoxx Europe 600 Index erased a 1 per cent advance. Argentina’s credit default swap spread spiked higher as investors price in a far greater likelihood of a default. Emerging-market assets slumped.

The weakness in stocks fed demand for haven assets, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield lower and boosting the yen for a fourth day. China’s central bank fixing continued to signal its determination to manage an orderly depreciation. Italian bonds led gains in European debt after Fitch affirmed the country’s credit rating on Friday. The pound strengthened following three sessions of declines.

Monday’s reversals provided another reminder of the fragile mood across markets as it extended the tumultuous start to August. Gains for the safest government bonds show lingering caution by traders who’ve increased bets for central bank easing in recent weeks, as the U.S. and China escalate their trade war and a slew of global data point to slowing growth.

“It’s a day with very little news in terms of economic calendar and earnings and a week that’s going to have a lot of earnings that are very important. But it doesn’t look like there’s true sort of resiliency in the sell right now,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “The flight to bonds is really the more concerning element only because it flattens the yield curve.”

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include China’s Tencent, JD.com and Alibaba, Cisco, Brazilian utility Eletrobras, the U.K.’s Prudential, Australia’s Telstra, giant retailer Walmart, Nvidia, Swisscom and the Danish brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7 per cent annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1 per cent.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.8 per cent as of 11:32 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased less than 0.05 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1 per cent.

The onshore yuan increased 0.1 per cent.

The euro climbed 0.1 per cent to US$1.1215.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.5 per cent to 105.16 per dollar.

The British pound gained 0.5 per cent to US$1.2091.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 1.68 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.495 per cent.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s declined five basis points to 2.33 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to -0.59 per cent.

Commodities

Gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,504.69 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.4 per cent to US$54.27 a barrel.

LME aluminum climbed 0.3 per cent.

LME nickel gained 0.5 per cent to US$15,630 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Luke Kawa, Adam Haigh and Samuel Potter