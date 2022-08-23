U.S. stocks retreat with 10-year U.S. yield back above 3%

The best bargains now are in Asia and emerging markets: Mark Mobius

Stocks retreated after weak economic data, with traders awaiting more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path from the Jackson Hole central bankers’ symposium later this week.

The S&P 500 erased gains in a session of below-average trading volume. The dollar halted a four-day rally, while Treasury 10-year yields traded above 3 per cent. Data Tuesday showed sales of new US homes fell for the sixth time this year to the slowest pace since early 2016, while business activity contracted for a second straight month, reflecting softer demand at both manufacturers and service providers.

Traders are bracing for hawkish talk at the Jackson Hole event after recent comments from Fed officials convinced many investors the central bank will continue to tighten aggressively, even into a slowing economy.

“For the moment, global sentiment is both skittish and volatile,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor. “There is little cause for optimism on the immediate horizon, with any glimmers of economic hope yet to take hold on a sustainable basis.”

Quantitative tightening by the US central bank is set to kick into gear next month, presenting another potential headwind for equities.

“The near-term outlook for equity markets remains challenging,” said Mathieu Racheter, head of equity strategy at Julius Baer. “The impact of quantitative tightening on financial markets have yet to be felt, while the earnings downgrade cycle has just started.”

What to watch this week:

US durable goods, MBA mortgage applications, pending home sales, Wednesday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Kansas City Fed hosts its annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Thursday

ECB’s July minutes, Thursday

Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole, Friday

US personal income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 1:58 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$0.9964

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.1824

The Japanese yen rose 0.5 per cent to 136.78 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.04 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.58 per cent

Commodities