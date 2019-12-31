U.S. stocks rose, paring a December slump that is among the worst in history, after President Donald Trump reported “big progress” in trade talks with his Chinese counterpart. Treasuries slipped and oil advanced.

The S&P 500 trimmed its monthly loss to 9 per cent, the steepest of the record bull market, as Trump said in a tweet that negotiations toward a comprehensive trade deal were “moving along very well.” Stocks around the world climbed at the end of a dismal year that’s seen bear markets in equities from Japan to Germany. Europe’s main stock gauge headed for 13 per cent drop in the year -- the biggest since 2008.

Crude pared gains that took it above US$46 a barrel, and remains on track its first annual drop since 2015. The U.S. dollar edged lower as a government shutdown continued. The euro held steady against the greenback after Italy’s populist government won final parliamentary approval for its 2019 budget.

Global stocks are set for their worst year since the financial crisis while oil is mired in its steepest quarterly slump since 2014. Plenty of event risks loom in the next 12 months, from the U.K.’s exit from the European Union to U.S.-China trade talks and the continuing showdown between President Trump and Congress over the budget. The American political landscape is also unsettling investors following departures of senior officials and Trump’s repeated criticism of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Elsewhere, emerging-market shares climbed and their currencies were steady even as factory data from China contracted.

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

The U.S. December jobs report is due Friday, Jan. 4. Fed Chair Powell is interviewed with predecessors Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke at the annual meeting of the American Economic Association Friday. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic joins a panel on long-run macroeconomic performance.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 0.7 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 per cent, headed for its first four-day rally since August. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4 per cent to the highest in more than a week. The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.2 per cent to the highest in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.4 per cent to the highest in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent to the lowest in almost 10 weeks. The euro declined less than 0.05 per cent to $1.1442. The Japanese yen increased 0.3 per cent to 109.93 per dollar, the strongest in about six months. The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.2774, the strongest in more than three weeks on the biggest rise in almost three weeks. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index rose less than 0.05 per cent to the highest in almost four weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 2.73 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 1.277 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell less than 0.05 percent to the lowest in a week. West Texas Intermediate crude increased 2.2 percent to $46.32 a barrel, the highest in more than a week. LME copper decreased 0.3 percent to $5,981.50 per metric ton, reaching the lowest in a week on the first retreat in a week. Gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,282.90 an ounce, the highest in almost seven months.