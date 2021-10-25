U.S. stocks rose as traders geared for a string of earnings reports from technology heavyweights including Facebook Inc., while keeping in mind inflation concerns and rising COVID-19 risks.

The S&P 500 was positive after whipsawing traders at the start of trading, while the Nasdaq 100 maintained gains. PayPal Holdings Inc. rose after the company said it isn’t pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc., ending days of speculation over a potential US$45 billion deal. Tesla Inc. advanced after receiving an order for 100,000 cars from Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Still to come: the five largest U.S. technology companies are set to report earnings, starting with Facebook on Monday.

“So with the market demonstrating that it’s favoring earnings reports over economic reads,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E*TRADE Financial. “We could be in for a ride this week with a deluge of big tech earnings—some of the biggest market-cap companies out there.”

The 10-year U.S. Treasury fell and the dollar gained after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged that inflation could stay higher for longer, fueling investor concern that sticky price increases may force policy makers to raise borrowing costs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed. The basic-resources sector advanced as crude oil and metals extended gains, while banks rose on HSBC Holdings Plc’s bright outlook. Spain’s Banco de Sabadell SA jumped more than 5 per cent after rejecting an offer for its U.K. unit. Industrials and consumer goods were the biggest losers.

Global equities have remained resilient despite risks from price pressures stoked by supply-chain bottlenecks and higher energy costs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among those counseling the inflation situation reflects temporary pain that will ease in the second half of 2022. Investors are wary that tighter monetary policy to keep inflation in check will stir volatility.

Traders are also monitoring an outbreak of the delta virus strain in China that is expected to worsen. The nation sought to allay concerns about the economy’s slowdown with a lengthy state media commentary outlining how the government is managing risks and remains confident about achieving its targets for the year.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s meeting this week will be closely watched for guidance on its pandemic bond-buying program.

Gold advanced above US$1,800 an ounce and crude oil extended a rally. Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Bitcoin advanced toward US$63,000.

Elsewhere, the lira fell to a fresh record after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that 10 ambassadors, including those from the U.S., Germany and France, were no longer welcome after they had demanded the release of a businessman and philanthropist. The Turkish currency was already under pressure after last week’s larger-than-expected rate cut.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Samsung Electronics, China Vanke, PetroChina, Ping An Insurance Group

Australia CPI, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, U.S. durable goods, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, briefing, Thursday

ECB rates decision, President Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 10:48 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1608

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3760

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 113.68 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.62 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.14 per cent

Commodities