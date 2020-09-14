U.S. stocks rise amid deals optimism; dollar weakens

U.S. equities rose amid a flurry of deal activity and signs of progress toward a coronavirus vaccine. European shares fluctuated, while the pound rebounded from last week’s slump.

After being halted briefly, Oracle Corp. gained on reports the company beat Microsoft Corp. in negotiations for the U.S. operations of TikTok. Immunomedics Inc. doubled after Gilead Sciences Inc. agreed to buy the cancer drugmaker for US$21 billion.

The S&P 500 gained for a second day, while the Nasdaq 100 Index broke a two-day slide. Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said it’s “likely” the U.S. will deploy a COVID-19 vaccine to the public before year-end.

”There is a fair amount to digest coming off of a weekend of deal machinations and vaccine progress,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investment product at E*Trade Financial Corp.

Global stocks are coming off the back of the first consecutive weeks of declines since March and traders remain on edge given the recent reassessment of valuations and volatility in options markets. The Federal Reserve is expected this week to maintain its dovish stance on policy as investors look for signs the global economy is recovering from the pandemic. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG suggested the recent pullback in the U.S. is nearing an end.

“With such a powerful monetary impulse coursing through the U.S. and European economy, the odds are that the market will be surprised again positively” in the fourth quarter, said Sebastien Galy, senior strategist at Nordea Investment Funds. “The conclusion is that we should remain in a buy on dip market.”

The dollar weakened and Treasuries were little changed. The pound strengthened against peers as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a rebellion in Parliament against legislation that would override key elements of the divorce treaty signed with the European Union.

In Asia, stocks rallied with South Korea leading gains. SoftBank Group Corp. shares climbed after Nvidia Corp. agreed to buy the firm’s chip division Arm Ltd. for US$40 billion.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 1.7 per cent to 3,399.39 as of 10:23 a.m. New York time, the highest in more than a week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 1.4 per cent to 28,045.91, the highest in more than a week.

The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.3 per cent to 11,099.16.

The Nasdaq 100 Index climbed 2.3 per cent to 11,340.64.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent to 1,164.11, the lowest in almost two weeks on the largest fall in more than two weeks.

The euro advanced 0.3 per cent to US$1.1881, the strongest in almost two weeks on the biggest gain in more than two weeks.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.6 per cent to 105.56 per dollar, the strongest in more than two weeks on the largest gain in more than two weeks.

The British pound advanced 0.8 per cent to US$1.2895, the biggest gain in more than two weeks.

Bonds

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.13 per cent.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.66 per cent, the lowest in more than a week.

The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.40 per cent, the lowest in more than a week.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.1 per cent to US$37.31 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 1 per cent to US$1,959.64 an ounce, the highest in almost two weeks on the largest gain in more than two weeks.

Copper advanced 1 per cent to US$3.07 a pound, the highest in more than two years.