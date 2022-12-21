U.S. stocks rose after better-than-expected earnings from FedEx Corp. and Nike Inc. improved sentiment. Bonds steadied after the previous day’s selloff as some of the furore following the Bank of Japan’s unexpected increase in its yield trading band ebbed.

The S&P 500 climbed after snapping a four-day drop on Tuesday, providing a moment of respite in one of the worst years for stocks and bonds in more than a decade. On Wednesday, the index was lifted by gains in Nike and FedEx. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose. Tesla advanced after billionaire Elon Musk said he would step down as CEO of social media site once a successor is identified.

Treasury yields dropped, with the 10-year rate around 3.64 per cent after piercing 3.70 per cent on Tuesday. The yen fell against the dollar, after posting its biggest daily rally since 1998 on Tuesday. The dollar wavered after falling for two days against a basket of currencies.

Dust is starting to settle on Japan’s decision to raise the upper limit of its 10-year bond yield, though the move has set in motion wagers the BoJ will join its peers next year in raising interest rates. Surging yields have already shrunk the worldwide stock of negative-yielding debt to about US$686 billion, from a US$18.4 trillion peak reached two years ago.

Investors are still digesting the threat of higher interest rates well into 2023. Recent economic data has been showing the Federal Reserve’s persistent rate hikes are starting to hit the U.S. economy, which some investors think could give the central bank some leeway in its tightening campaign. However, Fed officials have insisted that they won’t budget until they see inflation coming down meaningfully. Investors and the Fed are closing watching the labor market for signs of weakness.

“The three drivers of inflation, central banks and slowing growth have weighed on sentiment in recent weeks but yesterday we got some encouraging news from the FedEx and Nike results, and growth data has been coming in more positive than expected,” said Kiran Ganesh, managing director at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Elsewhere, oil price gains extended into a third day after a report showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories. Iron ore and copper prices rose for the second day, lifted by China’s COVID Zero reversal.

Key events this week:

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, U.S. Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

U.S. consumer income, new home sales, U.S. durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0614

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.2114

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 132.33 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at US$16,870.46

Ether was little changed at US$1,216.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.64 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.30 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.57 per cent

Commodities