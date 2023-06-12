Stocks climbed as traders prepared for a week packed with interest-rate decisions from major central banks. Tesla Inc. was poised to set a record winning streak after a rush of positive news for the electric-car maker.

Consumer products and auto shares led the advance in Europe, while rising U.S. futures signaled a further advance into bull-market territory for the S&P 500. Adidas AG rallied after an upgrade from analysts at Bernstein who cited improved perceptions of the German sportswear maker's brand. Tesla shares rose in premarket trading, headed for a 12 day of gains. The company's superchargers are leading the race to become the industry standard in the U.S.

A busy calendar for investors kicks off with Tuesday's U.S. inflation report, on the eve of the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision. Positioning in rates markets suggests one more Fed hike, with the likelihood that the move comes next month rather than this Wednesday.

“The pace at which policy rates are rising is slowing, or coming to a halt, but this does not mean that the hiking cycle has de facto come to an end,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac Gestion. “Central banks are dependent on economic data, so we must prepare for a variety of scenarios.”

A spurt of M&A news provided a boost to equity market sentiment. Novartis AG agreed to buy Chinook Therapeutics Inc. for as much as US$3.5 billion to add two promising treatments for a rare kidney disease. Teck Resources Ltd. said it's engaging with Glencore Plc's offer to buy its coal business for cash.

In other deals, Swiss industrial company Georg Fischer AG offered to acquire Finnish plumbing-equipment manufacturer Uponor Oyj. Mike Ashley's Frasers Group Plc bought a stake in online electronics retailer AO World Plc, while Thyssenkrupp AG began a long-planned initial public offering of its Nucera hydrogen unit.

Energy stocks were the biggest laggards in European trading as oil extended losses amid persistent concerns around the demand outlook, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cutting its price forecast again. Miners were also weaker after iron ore slumped almost five per cent, falling for the first time in nine sessions because of worries about weakness in China's property industry.

Treasury yields rose around two basis points for both the two-year and the 10-year maturities. A Bloomberg measure of the dollar tracked lower.

While the consensus is for the Fed to pause this week, unexpected hikes last week from the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia have added an extra element of uncertainty to markets. The European Central Bank is projected to lift its benchmark rate Thursday and the Bank of Japan is expected to stand pat on Friday.

Add to that the concerns over growth in China. The People's Bank of China will have an opportunity to add more monetary stimulus on Thursday, although the majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict no change to rates just yet.

The S&P 500 has climbed more than 20 per cent from its October, a common marker for a bull market, but Wall Street's top strategists are split on what happens next.

Goldman Sachs strategists expect the gains to continue as other sectors catch up with the searing rally for technology shares. Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson, meanwhile, points instead to the example of the bear market of the 1940s, when the S&P 500 rallied 24 per cent before returning to a new low.

Key events this week:

U.S. CPI, Tuesday

FOMC begins two-day meeting, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

U.S. PPI, Wednesday

FOMC rate decision, Wednesday

IEA oil market report released, Wednesday

China central bank meeting to decide on one-year policy loan rate, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, retail sales, empire manufacturing, business inventories, industrial production

Eurozone CPI, Friday

Japan BOJ rate decision, Friday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the major moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent as of 9:50 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0779

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 139.18 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1499 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2592

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9 per cent to US$25,894.34

Ether fell 1.6 per cent to US$1,742.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.76 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.39 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.29 per cent

Commodities