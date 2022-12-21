To keep inflation in check, overtightening may be necessary, invest in bonds: Strategist

European stocks advanced alongside U.S. equity futures, and global bonds steadied from the previous day's selloff as some of the furore following the Bank of Japan's unexpected increase in its yield trading band ebbed.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rebounded 0.8 per cent after hitting its lowest level since Nov. 9. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent after the underlying index closed higher on Tuesday for the first time in four sessions, providing a moment of respite in one of the worst years for stocks and bonds in more than a decade.

Rampant inflation this year unhinged basic portfolio balancing investment that relies on a mix of 60 per cent to equities and 40 per cent to bonds. The strategy has plunged 17 per cent in 2022, the worst performance since 2008.

“The three drivers of inflation, central banks and slowing growth have weighed on sentiment in recent weeks but yesterday we got some encouraging news from the Fedex and Nike results, and growth data has been coming in more positive than expected,” said Kiran Ganesh, managing director at UBS Global Wealth Management.

FedEx Corp. and Nike Inc. reported earnings that exceeded Wall Street's estimates after the U.S. market close Tuesday.

Japan's decision to raise the upper limit of its 10-year bond yield has set in motion wagers that the BOJ will join its peers next year in raising interest rates. Already, surging yields have shrank the worldwide stock of negative-yielding debt to about U.S.$686 billion, from a US$18.4 trillion peak reached two years ago.

Japanese two-year yields rose above zero for the first time since 2015 and the 10-year benchmark approached the new upper yield limit, forcing the BOJ to step in with a bond buying operation. Treasury yields were flat after surging 20 basis points this week.

For Japanese investors, however, the latest policy move may change their calculus for the better. With the yields they can earn on domestic bonds suddenly more attractive, they may look to repatriate some of US$3 trillion that Bloomberg data shows is held in foreign equities and debt.

“Japanese buyers are already overweight dollar cash and other currencies. They will use it to buy yen and Japanese government bonds as domestic yields rise,” Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos told clients, predicting currency markets to see the biggest impact.

The yen was flat around 132 per dollar after posting its biggest daily rally since 1998 on Tuesday, but many expect it to strengthen in the coming year. The dollar eased for the third day against a basket of currencies.

In premarket trading, shares in sportswear brand Nike jumped as much as 13 per cent after its quarterly sales beat estimates. Tesla gained more than two per cent, after billionaire Elon Musk said he would step down as CEO of social media site as soon as a successor is identified.

FedEx, considered a bellwether for the economic outlook, also rose postmarket after it announced above-forecast results.

Elsewhere, oil price gains extended into a third day, as a report showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles and threats to supply countered concerns about economic slowdown.

Key events this week:

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

U.S. consumer income, new home sales, U.S. durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8 per cent as of 10:53 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was unchanged

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0618

The Japanese yen was little changed at 131.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 6.9782 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2133

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at US$16,869.81

Ether was little changed at US$1,216.54

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.68 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at 2.30 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 3.60 per cent

Commodities