US stocks rose and Treasury yields retreated in a cautious rally as investors braced for a heightened risk of global recession.

The S&P 500 rose as much as 1.6 per cent, after ending Monday’s session at its lowest level in nearly two years. Pressure on bonds somewhat eased after the worst selloff in decades, with the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield sliding from the highest level since 2010. The dollar turned broadly weaker after soaring to another record high on Monday.

While Federal Reserve officials this week reiterated the central bank’s resolve to aggressively tame inflation, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans indicated that he’s a bit worried about the pace of rate hikes.

“With people like Evans softening their tone just a little bit this morning, several different markets sure seem to be setting ripe for a reversal that last for more than one day,” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “This is not a major shift in rhetoric. In fact, we’re sure some other Fed members will stay very hawkish this week, but it looks like they want to have a few members soften their tone just a bit, and this could be enough to help the markets see some short-term reversals.”

Markets are getting stretched into oversold territory, wrote Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley. The relative strength index, a momentum indicator used in technical analysis, shows a reading of 27 for the S&P 500, one of the most oversold conditions of this year, according to Bloomberg data. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

“The market rarely rewards one-sided trades, so a sharp rally could be in the works this week as too many investors get caught offside,” Hogan wrote. “I’m not suggesting we ignore the difficult markets, but rather look to see how much bad news we have already efficiently priced in. I know we’ve always made it through to the other side and I don’t see any reason why it would be different this time, even in the face of the most hawkish Fed we’ve seen since the Volcker era.”

Investors are also parsing a bevy of economic data for hints of prices cooling, as they await additional comments from Fed speakers this week. Latest data on Tuesday showed that the growth in US home prices slowed in July and US durable goods orders fell 0.2 per cent in August. But the value of core capital goods orders, which is a proxy for investment in equipment that excludes aircraft and military hardware, rose last month by the most since January, even as interest rates rise.

BEYOND THE U.S.

The UK’s long-term bonds reversed earlier gains to slump on concerns over the nation’s fiscal and monetary policy, sending the 30-year yield to its highest since 2007.

The country’s stock and bond markets have lost at least US$500 billion in combined value since Liz Truss took over as Prime Minister and traders remained wary of the risk that the currency could slump to parity with the dollar after the Bank of England indicated it may not act before November to stem the rout.

Volatility across markets was also reflected by the risk of future price swings, which reached the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, as shown by a Bank of America index.

Meanwhile, Germany suspects the damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system used to transport Russian gas to Europe was the result of sabotage. Benchmark European gas prices climbed as much as 12 per cent on Tuesday, after four days of losses. Oil and gold also rose.

Key events this week:

Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Charles Evans speak at events, Tuesday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Rafael Bostic, Charles Evans and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at events, Wednesday

Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Thursday

China PMI, Friday

Euro zone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US consumer income , University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Lael Brainard and John Williams speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.5 per cent as of 9:38 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$0.9637

The British pound rose 0.8 per cent to US$1.0771

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 144.59 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 6.3 per cent to US$20,326.06

Ether rose 5.5 per cent to US$1,398.11

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.89 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.16 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.29 per cent

Commodities