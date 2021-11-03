Stocks rose and the dollar fell after the Federal Reserve signaled monetary policy will remain accommodative for now.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank “can be patient” when it comes to rate-hike timing. He also noted that inflation pressures may wind down by the second or third quarters of next year. The Fed announced Wednesday it will begin winding down its monthly asset purchases later in November at a pace of US$15 billion per month, starting the withdrawal of last year’s pandemic support.

The Treasury announced the first reduction in its quarterly sale of longer-term debt in more than five years on Wednesday, reflecting diminishing borrowing needs as the wave of pandemic-relief spending ebbs.

U.S. companies added the most jobs in four months, suggesting employers are making progress in filling a near-record number of open positions. The data precede Friday’s monthly employment report from the Labor Department, which is forecast to show that private payrolls increased by 408,000 in October. Service providers expanded at a record pace in October, powered by resilient demand and stronger business activity.

Some corporate highlights:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced accelerated share buybacks and the launch of a new digital marketplace for merchandise from third-party producers.

CVS Health Corp. raised its annual forecast.

Lyft Inc.’s results showed the ride-hailing company is set for a much stronger recovery than expected.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s profit beat estimates, with the carrier raising its forecast for savings from its takeover of Sprint.

Video-game company Activision Blizzard Inc. gave an outlook that was seen as disappointing.



Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent as of 2:59 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1610

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3679

The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.93 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.07 per cent

Commodities