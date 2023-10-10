European shares rallied after dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials and the prospect of more economic stimulus by China brought some risk appetite back to markets as investors continue to evaluate the potential impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1.5 per cent, heading for its best day in a month, with all industry sectors in the green. Miners led the advance as copper and nickel prices rose after Bloomberg reported that China is preparing to unleash a new round of measures to support its economy. Anglo American Plc advanced more than 5 per cent, while Glencore Plc, Rio Tinto Plc and ArcelorMittal added more than 3 per cent each.

Treasuries jumped, catching up with Monday's global government bond rally, when cash trading in the U.S. was closed. The yield on the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury dropped by the most since the end of August, while the benchmark 10-year had its best day since March. U.S. equity futures rose and the dollar extended its losing streak to a fifth day.

At the end of last week, traders had boosted bets on another Fed hike this after U.S. employment unexpectedly surged in September. That narrative switched on Monday, however, as central bank officials tamped down the speculation. Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said officials could “proceed carefully” following the recent rise in Treasury yields, and Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said the surge in long-term rates may mean less need for further tightening. Another slate of Fed speakers today may add to the picture.

“The latest comments from Fed speakers have had a clear risk-on influence on the market,” said Benjamin Melman, global chief investment officer at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. “There's been a clear change of tone.”

China is considering raising its budget deficit for 2023 to help the economy meet the government's annual growth target, Bloomberg reported. Policymakers are weighing the issuance of at least 1 trillion yuan (US$137 billion) of additional sovereign debt for spending on infrastructure such as water conservancy projects.

An escalation of tensions in the Middle East, however, remains a risk for markets, with Israel mobilizing its military forces near Gaza, and questions being asked about Iran's role in the bloody incursion. The latest conflict comes at a time of ongoing geopolitical concerns, with markets also facing a period of moderating global economic growth.

“It is perhaps a little surprising that markets have bounced back as quickly and strongly as they have,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “Hamas attacks in Israel created uncertainty around the Middle East and investors will no doubt continue to monitor the situation very closely. In light of the Fed commentary on Monday and how it's contributed to the turnaround in the markets, there'll be a lot of focus on further appearances today.”

The Fed's Raphael Bostic, Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari and Mary Daly are scheduled to speak on Tuesday.

Another risk for U.S. stocks may come from fiscal policy constraints at a time when the Fed is still fighting high inflation, according to Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson. The strategist — among the most prominent bearish voices on Wall Street — said while the U.S. government narrowly avoided a shutdown last week, “the lack of a resilient long-term structure that supports fiscal discipline” could have an impact on financial markets.

Key events this week:

U.S. wholesale inventories, Tuesday

Fed's Raphael Bostic, Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari and Mary Daly speak at separate events, Tuesday

Germany CPI, Wednesday

NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Wednesday

Russia Energy Week in Moscow, with officials from OPEC members and others, Wednesday

U.S. PPI, Wednesday

Minutes of Fed's September policy meeting, Wednesday

Fed's Michelle Bowman and Raphael Bostic speak at separate events, Wednesday

Japan machinery orders, PPI, Thursday

Bank of Japan's Asahi Noguchi speaks, Thursday

U.K. industrial production, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, CPI, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of September policy meeting, Thursday

Fed's Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BlackRock results as the quarterly earnings season kicks off, Friday

G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet as part of IMF gathering, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speak on IMF panel, Friday

Fed's Patrick Harker speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.5 per cent as of 10:47 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.0604

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 148.92 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2976 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.2273

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3 per cent to US$27,663.76

Ether rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,589.09

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 13 basis points to 4.67 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.80 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.49 per cent

Commodities