U.S. stocks rise on reopening rotation; gold drops

U.S. stocks churned higher as investors piled into companies that will benefit most from a return to normal economic activity. Tech shares lagged behind, while gold slumped.

The S&P 500 Index rose in afternoon trading that was 5 per cent below the 30-day average. The Nasdaq 100 extended losses into a second day. AstraZeneca Plc became the latest firm to deliver positive vaccine developments, bolstering demand for cruise-line operators and airlines. Stocks had been weaker on news that cases continued to surge around the country and after New York’s mayor warned the city would be in “dire, dire shape” without additional federal aid.

Vaccine successes lately have added to a risk-on mood in markets and investors have snapped up assets that could benefit from the end of lockdowns and travel restrictions even as the virus rages across the nation. Investors have also started to anticipate Congress will again deliver a spending bill to stave off the economic effects of new restrictions aimed at slowing the virus.

“In the short-term anything is possible and from a humanitarian perspective it is awful that the people who currently need the most help are not getting it,” said Jonathan Boyar, managing director at Boyar Value Group. “But with multiple viable vaccines on the horizon, I think the market will largely look through the horrible headlines. There certainly, however, will be some fits and starts along the way.”

U.S. vaccinations against COVID-19 will “hopefully” start in less than three weeks, said Moncef Slaoui, head of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. An advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration is meeting on Dec. 10 to discuss emergency use authorizations.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.3 per cent as of 12:56 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.3 per cent.

The euro dipped 0.4 per cent to US$1.1815.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.6 per cent to 104.53 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 0.86 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.58 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.322 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell 0.2 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.4 per cent to US$43 a barrel.

Gold depreciated 2.1 per cent to US$1,832.37 an ounce.