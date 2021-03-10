U.S. stocks rise, tech lags behind; dollar weakens

Most U.S. stocks rose, with the S&P 500 shrugging off renewed weakness in tech shares as the rotation into values shares resumed after Tuesday’s surge in risk assets. Treasuries fluctuated before an auction.

Financial firms and energy producers boosted the S&P 500, while tech shares gave up an early rally to lag behind. The banks and oil companies have fortunes that are more closely tied to the economic cycle and have been outperforming for weeks as economists ratchet higher their growth forecasts.

The Nasdaq 100 erased a gain that reached 1.5 per cent to trade little changed, while tech shares in the S&P 500 were flat. Chipmakers were lower.Tesla Inc. and the Ark Innovation ETF added more than 1 per cent. GameStop Corp. climbed for a sixth day after more than doubling in a week.

Stocks brushed off overnight weakness after the latest reading on core consumer prices rose less than forecast, suggesting broader inflationary pressures remain tame. The threat of rising prices as the economy revs and Congress prepares to pass a US$1.9 trillion spending package touched off a rout in the riskiest assets last month. Those rebounded spectacularly on Tuesday, before falling behind again.

The dollar weakened versus major peers and the 10-year Treasury yield held near 1.55 per cent. The U.S. government will auction a batch of the notes at 1 p.m. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced. Crude topped US$64 a barrel in New York, while gold futures were flat. Bitcoin jumped toward US$56,000.

The rush into stay-at-home winners resumed with the inflation reading capping a pullback in Treasurys and Congress poised to send the US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan to President Joe Biden for his signature. Vaccinations continue to pick up, clearing the way for more economic activity that looks set to drive a surge in corporate profits.

The rising trend in bond yields is consistent with economic growth expectations, said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. That backdrop still favors cyclicals over defensive assets and “supports equities over bonds, and a weaker U.S. dollar,” she said.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 per cent as of 10:36 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.8 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was little changed at US$1.1904.

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3894.

The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.508 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 108.55 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.55 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.16 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.31 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.719 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.128 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.1 per cent to US$64.70 a barrel.

Brent crude increased 1 per cent to US$68.18 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.1 per cent to US$1,718.61 an ounce.