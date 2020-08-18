(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in the U.S. completed the fastest-ever return to a record after a drop of at least 20%, surpassing February highs for the first time since the pandemic upended financial markets. Asian shares headed for a muted start, while the dollar fell to the lowest in more than two years and Treasuries advanced.

Futures were flat in Japan, and dipped in Hong Kong and Australia as the Trump administration warned U.S. colleges to divest of Chinese stocks. The S&P 500 eked out a gain, capping a 52% rally from its March low. The gauge had failed to breach the Feb. 19 closing level in three of the past four sessions. Amazon.com Inc. paced the advance on Tuesday, pushing its surge this year to 79%. Homebuilders also rose as a report showed housing starts increased the most since 2016.

Massive stimulus injections and a surge in technology companies have driven the rebound in American equities from a pandemic-induced selloff. Daily coronavirus case counts, positive test rates and hospitalizations look to be improving -- as evidence grows that the peak of the flareup across Sunbelt states is in the past. While stimulus talks have stalled, better-than-feared economic data and corporate earnings have instilled optimism that a recovery is taking shape.

“We have a Federal Reserve that is all in, keeping rates low probably across the curve for as far as the eye can see,” Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “That is supportive of higher valuations.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that Democrats might cut their stimulus proposal to seal a deal with Republicans and speed Covid-19 relief, then come back after the November elections with additional agenda items. Meanwhile, China denounced the U.S.’s latest moves to curb Huawei Technologies Co.’s access to commercially available chips, the latest blow in an increasingly tense relationship between the world’s two biggest economies.

Elsewhere, gold rebounded back above $2,000 an ounce amid the escalating U.S.-China tensions.

Here are some key events coming up:

Target Corp. and Nvidia Corp. report on Wednesday. Results from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Qantas Airways Ltd. are due Thursday.

Minutes of the latest FOMC meeting are due Wednesday.

The EIA’s crude oil inventory report comes out Wednesday.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee -- the panel that reviews the OPEC+ agreement -- is due to meet on Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims for the week ended Aug. 15 are due Thursday.

China’s loan prime rate is due Thursday.

Euro-area PMIs will be released on Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% on Tuesday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were little changed.

Hang Seng Index futures earlier slipped 0.3%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.5%.

The euro bought $1.1931.

The yen was at 105.43 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.9079 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 0.67%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.8% to $42.55 a barrel.

Gold was at $2,002.50 an ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.