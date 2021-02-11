U.S. stocks rise toward record; Treasuries decline

U.S. stocks snapped a two-day slide to push back toward records as a decline in jobless claims signaled a modest firming of the labor market. Oil declined.

The S&P 500 Index advanced past its closing high, with technology shares leading the advance, while 10-year Treasury yields rose to around 1.15 per cent. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index was buoyed by strong results from Royal Mail Plc and Credit Agricole SA.

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits fell slightly last week in a sign that the labor market is still gradually improving as the vaccine rollout continues and business restrictions ease. After a sharp run-up in equities at the start of February, U.S. stocks took a pause on Wednesday as investors weighed the implications of the latest inflation data.

In the background, there’s still a debate over whether more U.S. stimulus, the vaccine distribution and the government’s determination to kickstart growth will cause the American economy to overheat.

“While inflation is not showing up in the data right now, inflation is on its way thanks to fiscal and monetary stimulus and pent-up consumer demand that should intensify as the economy reopens,” Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management, said in a note.

In a speech Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. job market remains a long way from a full recovery and called on both lawmakers and the private sector to support workers. He also said it will require more than supportive monetary policy to achieve and sustain maximum employment.

Elsewhere in markets, oil edged lower after capping the longest run of gains in two years. The dollar weakened and Bitcoin climbed above US$47,000. In Asia, several markets in the region were closed ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Here are some key events coming up:

Lunar New Year public holidays begin in nations across Asia, with China breaking for a week.

Bank of Russia’s policy decision comes Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index gained 0.1 per cent as of 11:01 a.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1 per cent.

The euro advanced 0.1 per cent to US$1.2132.

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3819.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 104.73 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.15 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries was unchanged at 0.11 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to -0.46 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to 0.46 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3 per cent to US$58.49 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,839.40 an ounce.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.