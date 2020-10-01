(Bloomberg) -- Investors are expecting trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange to resume after Thursday’s outage, while markets in China and Hong Kong remain shut for a holiday. U.S. shares earlier rose as traders weighed the chances Democratic lawmakers and the White House will reach a deal for a fiscal-stimulus package.

Japanese equity futures dipped along with those in Australia. The Nasdaq 100 reached the highest in almost a month as Amazon.com, Microsoft and Tesla rose. The S&P 500 Index’s advance was limited by declines in energy producers. Trading was volatile, with stocks pushed around by the latest developments in efforts to forge a stimulus bill acceptable to Democrats and Republicans. Talks were set to continue as officials sought a breakthrough. Oil tumbled on concern the market may be oversupplied. Gold advanced, while Treasury yields dipped.

All eyes turn later Friday to the September U.S. employment report, the last before the November election. Thousands of job cuts this week showed how firms are still wrestling with readjustments needed to survive in the pandemic era. Low trading activity and reduced liquidity could exacerbate moves in Friday trading with South Korea, Hong Kong and China all shut for holidays.

Meantime, in Hong Kong, police in riot gear flooded the streets Thursday to quash protest activity on the National Day holiday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.2% in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index ped 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.

The yen was at 105.52 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.7482 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.68%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled 4.1% to $38.8 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,906.13 an ounce after rising 1.1%.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.