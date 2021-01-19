​U.S. stocks pushed toward all-time highs on the final full day of Donald Trump’s presidency, with Wall Street looking to Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s confirmation hearing.

The S&P 500 Index rebounded from Friday’s selloff after a three-day weekend that brought little by means of fresh macro news. Asian stocks notched strong gains, while moves in Europe were more muted. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed back to 1.1 per cent and the dollar weakened. Crude oil and emerging markets also advanced.

The fourth-quarter earnings season is also underway, with some of the biggest U.S. banks releasing results. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. rose after reporting that profit more than doubled. Bank of America Corp. shares slipped as investors were disappointed by weakness in fixed-income trading.

Yellen is expected to speak before the Senate Finance Committee at 10 a.m. in a discussion likely to cover topics including President-elect Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. Yellen will tell them that low borrowing costs mean it’s time to “act big,” according to her prepared remarks.

The market moves on Tuesday show that investors are coming back to the reflation trade, betting that the incoming U.S. administration will use its legislative firepower to propel economic growth. Biden stimulus package includes measures like a minimum-wage hike and substantial expansion in family and medical leave -- programs that have already triggered Republican opposition.

“Yellen is a positive,” said Mohit Kumar, strategist at Jefferies International. “We should have greater co-operation between the Fed and the Treasury, with both the monetary and fiscal policy working together and supportive. This is a good backdrop for risk sentiment.”

The euro strengthened after data from Germany’s ZEW Institute showed investors are growing more confident in the economic recovery. The European Union is also expected to unveil a plan on Tuesday to strengthen the international role of the single currency.

The blueprint will outline how the region can fortify its economic and financial resilience by bolstering the single currency’s architecture and through growing markets like green finance, according to a draft of the plan seen by Bloomberg.

In Asia, Hong Kong stocks closed at the highest level since May 2019. A spending spree by mainland investors is powering gains, lifting the Hang Seng Index up 2.7 per cent on Tuesday.

Signs suggest that mainland buying will continue, with investors shifting out of A shares to buy those listed in Hong Kong. The benchmark Hang Seng Index is still cheaper than the Shanghai Composite gauge in terms of price-to-earnings multiples.

These are some key events coming up in the week ahead:

Earnings come from companies including Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble, Intel, and Netflix.

Joe Biden takes office as U.S. president on Wednesday.

Policy decisions are due Wednesday from central banks in Brazil, Malaysia and Canada. The Bank of Japan and the ECB deliver decisions Thursday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index jumped 0.7 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 1.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 1.3 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.2 per cent.

The euro climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1.2131.

The British pound increased 0.2 per cent to US$1.3617.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.3 per cent to 103.95 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 1.11 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained one basis point to 0.14 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.52 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.297 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced 1 per cent to US$52.55 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.2 per cent to US$1,837.07 an ounce.

