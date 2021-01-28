U.S. stocks roar back from worst rout in three months

U.S. equities mounted a comeback from their worst loss since October amid solid earnings and economic data as well as moves to limit the speculation that had spurred volatility in certain stocks.

The S&P 500 Index rose more than 1.5 per cent after better-than-forecast weekly jobless claims and data that showed a fairly robust economic expansion in the fourth quarter. Trading platforms restricted activity in stocks whipsawed by internet chatter, such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., fueling wagers that would clear the way for hedge funds to increase their stock exposure. All 11 industry groups in the benchmark stock index traded higher.

Mastercard Inc. and Comcast Corp. beat earnings estimates, boosting confidence in corporate America to deliver results during the pandemic. Apple Inc. shares dipped after a cautious outlook while Tesla Inc. fell on lower-than-expected profit.

Stocks are searching for direction after a prolonged rally that spurred talk of possible asset bubbles and predictions of a pullback given a raging pandemic and patchy rollout of vaccines. The volatility created by internet chat rooms has stoked fears of broader consequences for Wall Street, particularly hedge funds, but moves to limit that trading Thursday may go some way toward boosting investor confidence.

“Earnings are great and guidance is better and we’re picking up the pace of getting vaccines out and eventually we’ll have fiscal stimulus coming out of Washington,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “The market is trying to digest a lot of things at the same time.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged higher. Earnings beats from STMicroelectronics NV and Diageo Plc were accompanied by a miss from Swatch Group AG and a revenue drop at EasyJet Plc.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose after touching the lowest level since Jan. 5. Bitcoin climbed toward US$32,000 and precious metals advanced. Stocks in Hong Kong and Australia saw the bulk of Asian losses.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index jumped 1.8 per cent as of 12:01 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.8 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1 per cent.

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2124.

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3728.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 104.3 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.05 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.54 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 0.285 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7 per cent to US$52.46 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,846.47 an ounce.