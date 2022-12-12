U.S. stocks advanced at the start of a pivotal week for monetary-policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and a host of their peers.

The S&P 500 rose more than 1 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also climbed after fluctuating earlier in the session. U.S. Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rate around 3.61 per cent. The dollar advanced.

All eyes will be on the U.S. consumer price index reading on Tuesday, which is expected to show prices, while still high, are continuing to decelerate. A subdued CPI print would justify the Fed’s projected half-point move on Wednesday and shed light on whether markets can expect rate cuts in late 2023. While central bank officials have indicated a downshift, they have also emphasized that borrowing costs will need to remain restrictive for some time.

“We need to keep the optimism in perspective — we’ve just gotten back to the levels that prevailed before the late swoon on Friday,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. “And yet again we bounced off the 100-day on SPX. There hasn’t been enough selling pressure to push us below it. But it does feel like there is some optimism regarding CPI.”

INVESTORS STIL LSENSE AN END TO THE HIKES

The S&P 500 posted its best post-CPI day ever in November after the inflation print came in slower than projected. The US equity benchmark could rise as much as 5.5 per cent on Tuesday — which will tie for the best CPI day ever — should headline inflation come in 0.2 percentage points below estimates on a year-over-year basis, according to an analysis from market maker Optiver.

Still, disparities in the economic outlook between the world’s regions, from the resurgence of COVID in China to energy volatility in Europe, have kept a lid on risk sentiment.

Following the Fed, the ECB will announce its rate decision Thursday, and may also opt for a 50 basis-point hike. Markets will also contend with decisions from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Key events this week:

U.S. CPI, Tuesday

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

Rate decisions for U.K. BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

U.S. cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1 per cent as of 3:09 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.0527

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2262

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 137.73 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3 per cent to US$17,065.25

Ether fell 0.8 per cent to US$1,254.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.61 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.94 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.20 per cent

Commodities