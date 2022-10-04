U.S. stocks continued to recover from oversold levels, with traders weighing renewed speculation that global central banks could moderate their aggressive policies to prevent a hard landing.

A rally in the S&P 500 put the gauge on track for its best two-day surge since April 2020. On top of the obvious short squeeze, another poor economic reading moved markets Tuesday. U.S. job openings sank to a 14-month low -- which may fit well with a Federal Reserve that’s extremely concerned about a hot jobs market.

Treasury yields dropped once again in a reversal of the surge that took place in the past several weeks. The dollar fell. Oil surged after OPEC+ said it was considering an output cut of as much as 2 million barrels a day, a million barrels higher than previously anticipated.

The debate over peak hawkishness has intensified after a dovish surprise from Australia’s central bank and bond buying by the Bank of England. The idea of a Fed pivot, however, has been met with a lot of skepticism. For one, there’s the perception that not much has fundamentally changed to sway officials from their primary goal to knock down inflation.

Then, there’s the obvious fact that stock pessimism reached such extreme levels that a rebound would be just a matter of when. And that would be the main reason pushing stocks higher.

For markets that had been “nearly one-sided,” the liquidation of those positions is a big reason to squeeze in the other direction so vigorously, according to Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com.

“While it ‘feels’ like the markets may have bottomed out -- which is certainly a possibility, a small possibility, but a possibility nonetheless -- it is important to not get caught in another bull trap,” Razaqzada said. “We are still in a bear market and this could just turn out to be another relief rally.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone services PMIs, Wednesday

OPEC+ meeting begins, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Charles Evans, Lisa Cook, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, wholesale inventories, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks at event, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks at event, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.8 per cent as of 11:13 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 2.9 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 3.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8 per cent

The euro rose 1.4 per cent to US$0.9968

The British pound rose 0.9 per cent to $1.1425

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 144.38 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6 per cent to $20,110.65

Ether rose 1.8 per cent to $1,348.23

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.60 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.87 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 3.87 per cent

Commodities