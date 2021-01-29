U.S. stocks sell off in worst week since October

Global equities slumped in a broad retreat that extended across industries amid lingering concerns that retail trading was creating havoc and as traders mulled an uncertain outlook for deploying coronavirus vaccines. Treasury yields rose.

The S&P 500 Index fell almost 2 per cent, turning negative for the year and posting its biggest weekly decline in three months as day traders’ bids for heavily-shorted stocks fueled speculation hedge funds would need to reduce their market exposure. GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared in a return of volatility for stocks popular in internet chat rooms as brokerages said they would start to ease trading restrictions imposed after wild swings this week.

Global stocks also fell the most since late October, partly on the turmoil caused by hoards of day traders hatching stock bets that roiled hedge funds and strained trading platforms. Meanwihle, investors were left to ponder the outlook for the pandemic as Johnson & Johnson said its one-shot vaccine generated strong protection against COVID-19, though it was less effective against the South Africa variant. The European Union escalated the fight over vaccine supplies with an emergency plan to restrict exports.

“Extended and stricter lockdowns do not bode well for the economy,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Groep. “Demand from China could also weaken on the back of lockdowns.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped almost 2 per cent in a broad decline. Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB fell after warning it’s still in “crisis mode,” with 40 per cent of stores shut. Bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc jumped 22 per cent as it ended its first day of trading in London.

Elsewhere, a glut of liquidity sent short-term U.S. dollar borrowing costs to a record low. But in China, a money-market rate surged to the highest in almost six years, reflecting tighter financial conditions even after the central bank extended credit for the first time this week.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.9 per cent at 4 p.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 1.9 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 1.6 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Markets index dropped 1.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent.

The euro strengthened 0.1 per cent to US$1.2135.

The British pound slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1.3698.

The yen dropped 0.5 per cent to 104.73 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.09 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed two basis points to -0.52 per cent.

The U.K.’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.325 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2 per cent to US$52.22 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,844.93 an ounce.