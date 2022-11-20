U.S. stocks fell amid concern that China may tighten COVID curbs after a string of reported deaths, with investors seeking shelter in the dollar.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts both dropped by at least 0.5 per cent. Walt Disney Co. defied the gloom, rallying in New York premarket trading after the company brought back former leader Bob Iger as chief executive officer in a surprise move. European equities edged lower.

The dollar climbed against its Group-of-10 counterparts and emerging-market currencies. Treasuries were steady after giving back earlier gains. Oil sank on concern of a weakening demand outlook from China.

China saw its first Covid-related death in almost six months on Saturday and another two were reported on Sunday. Worsening outbreaks across the nation are stoking concerns that authorities may again resort to harsh restrictions. A city near Beijing that was rumoured to be a test case for the ending of virus restrictions has suspended schools, locked down universities and asked residents to stay at home for five days.

“Financial markets have caught a cold amid worries that mounting COVID cases in China and a fresh tightening of restrictions will send a fresh shiver through manufacturing output and push down demand for raw materials,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

On the outlook for stocks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said that investors hoping for a better year in 2023 would be disappointed, with the bear market phase not yet over.

“The conditions that are typically consistent with an equity trough have not yet been reached,” strategists including Peter Oppenheimer and Sharon Bell wrote in a note on Monday. They said that a peak in interest rates and lower valuations reflecting recession are necessary before any sustained stock-market recovery can happen.

Traders this week will also be looking to minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting for more clues on the course of rate hikes.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he favors slowing the pace of interest rate increases, with no more than 1 percentage point more of hikes, to try to ensure the economy has a soft landing. Boston Fed President Susan Collins reiterated her view that options are open for the size of the December interest-rate increase, including the possibility of a 75 basis-point move.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong stocks led declines in Asia as investors weighed whether the recent rally on a China reopening was overdone. Cryptocurrency prices struggled in the ongoing crisis sparked by the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once powerful FTX empire. Crypto-exposed stocks fell.

Key events this week:

US Chicago Fed national activity index, Monday

US Richmond Fed manufacturing index, Tuesday

OECD releases Economic Outlook, Tuesday

Fed’s Loretta Mester and James Bullard speak, Tuesday

S&P Global PMIs: US, Euro area, UK, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, durable goods, initial jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Wednesday

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Nov. 1-2 meeting, Wednesday

ECB publishes account of its October policy meeting, Thursday

US stock and bond markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday

US stock and bond markets close early, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets :

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent as of 6:02 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7 per cent

The euro fell 0.8 per cent to $1.0239

The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to $1.1821

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 141.70 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9 per cent to $16,110.71

Ether fell 1.1 per cent to $1,128.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.83 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.02 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.24 per cent

Commodities