Inflation is high, the Fed is not going to pivot: Michele Schneider

The pound rallied and U.K. bonds surged as more of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts were reversed. Stocks rose, with investors preparing for a number of key earnings reports this week.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the U.K. will raise £32 billion with new measures, scrapping plans to cut income tax and dropping a reduction in dividend taxes and a freeze on alcohol duty. It’s the start of what may be a particularly torrid week for U.K. assets, with the beleaguered Truss battling to rescue her premiership after the Bank of England ended its emergency bond-buying program on Friday and as mutinous backbenchers plot to oust her.

U.S. equity contracts advanced more than 1 per cent as investors turned their focus to earnings -- including from Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Tesla Inc. Utilities and auto stocks led gains in Europe.

The yield on 10-year gilts fell 37 basis points to 3.97 per cent and the pound traded 1.2 per cent higher at US$1.1310. Treasury yields and the dollar eased against its Group-of-10 counterparts, providing a touch of respite to harried currency markets.

“I think we’re in for a period where U.K. credibility is continually questioned and U.K. assets remain incredibly volatile for a significant period of time,” Benjamin Jones, Invesco Director of Macro Research, said on Bloomberg Television. “Watching the gilt market will be absolutely key in understanding if the market does believe Hunt to be more stable and if he will be able to push these policies through.”

Hunt will also speak to the House of Commons at 3:30 p.m. London time and Truss is due to host a reception for the Cabinet at 10 Downing Street on Monday evening. While early gains for the pound suggested confidence in Hunt’s alternative approach, economists still warn there is a budget hole ranging from £28 billion to £50 billion to fill, depending on the pace of debt falling.

Meanwhile, the outlook for consumer prices in the U.S. continues to fuel bets that the Federal Reserve may make jumbo rate hikes at its next two meetings, weighing broadly on the outlook for global economic growth and markets.

Fed officials in their latest comments suggested they were ready to hike rates higher than previously planned. Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the terminal rate may need to be higher to cool prices. San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly said she’s “very supportive” of raising to restrictive levels and to between 4.5 per cent and 5 per cent “is the most likely outcome.”

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael J. Wilson, a long-time equities bear, said U.S. stocks are ripe for a short-term rally in the absence of an earnings capitulation or an official recession. A 25 per cent slump in the S&P 500 this year has left it testing a “serious floor of support” at its 200-week moving average, which could lead to a technical recovery, he wrote in a note on Monday.

U.S.-listed Chinese shares rose in premarket trading, while Chinese stocks erased declines as President Xi Jinping reiterated that economic development is the party’s top priority and offered support for the tech sector in a speech, but disappointed investors hoping for signs of a shift away from COVID Zero.

Elsewhere in markets, oil fluctuated after a weekly slump as fears over an economic slowdown continue to weigh on the outlook for demand. Gold rose on weakness in the U.S. dollar and as rising fears of a global economic slowdown boost the precious metal’s haven status.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week will provide clues on the strength of a swathe of companies, including Bank of America Corp., China Telecom Corp., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Netflix Inc., Tesla Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc.

US empire manufacturing, Monday

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos speaks, Monday

China retail sales, industrial production, GDP, surveyed jobless, Tuesday

US industrial production, NAHB housing market index, Tuesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday

Euro area CPI, Wednesday

UK CPI, PPI, retail price index, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts; Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Charles Evans, James Bullard speak Wednesday

US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 1.3 per cent as of 6:20 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to $0.9760

The British pound rose 1.2 per cent to $1.1305

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.66 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1 per cent to $19,357.85

Ether rose 0.8 per cent to $1,320.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 3.93 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 2.22 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 36 basis points to 3.98 per cent

Commodities