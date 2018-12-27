Volatility returned to U.S. markets, with stocks tumbling back toward a bear market after the biggest rally in nearly a decade faltered. Oil and the U.S. dollar gave up some of the previous session’s advances. Oil slipped below US$46 a barrel.

The S&P 500 sank more than 1.8 per cent, unable to add to a 5 per cent surge that was the biggest since March 2009. Technology and consumer shares that led the gain fell the most Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 400 points a day after its first 1,000 point gain. The Nasdaq 100 slid 2 per cent, eroding some of its 6 per cent surge.

The S&P 500 is careening toward its worst month of the record bull run and is down nearly 17 per cent in the quarter as everything from higher interest rates to political turmoil in Washington to concern about global growth hammer at investor sentiment. Havens came back in vogue, with Treasury 10-year yields slipping below 2.8 per cent, and gold climbing with the yen.

The euphoria of equity investors evaporated from Wednesday, when investors cheered a reminder of the American consumer’s strength and got reassurance on the tenure of the Federal Reserve chief and progress on U.S.-China trade talks. While there was no obvious catalyst for the return to selling that took stocks within a whisker of a bear market, the violence of yesterday’s rally made it difficult to sustain. The Cboe Volatility Index jumped to 33.

Elsewhere, WTI crude oil prices gave up a slice of the more than 8 per cent gain from the previous day. Losses in utility companies and carmakers dragged the Stoxx Europe 600 Index into the red. Asian shares were mixed, though Tokyo’s Topix Index posted the biggest advance in two years. Emerging markets continue to outperform, thanks to expectations of less aggressive tightening by the Fed.

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

U.S. to delay new-home sales data due Thursday because of partial government shutdown. Baker Hughes releases its weekly data on active U.S. oil rigs on Friday. Monday is year end. Brazil’s new president is sworn in on Tuesday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 1.8 per cent as of 9:54 a.m. New York time. The Nasdaq 100 lost 2 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 400 points. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.5 per cent to the lowest in more than two years on the biggest fall in a week. The MSCI All-Country World Index increased 0.1 per cent to the highest in a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.1 per cent, the first advance in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 per cent. The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1374. The Japanese yen jumped 0.5 per cent to 110.85 per dollar. The British pound decreased 0.1 per cent to US$1.2626, the weakest in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index gained 0.1 per cent, the largest rise in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 2.77 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to 0.24 per cent, the lowest in a week on the largest dip in almost two weeks. Britain’s 10-year yield increased three basis points to 1.292 per cent. The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s declined three basis points to 2.5514 percentage points to the narrowest in a week.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.2 per cent. Brent crude fell 1.7 per cent to US$53.54 a barrel. LME copper jumped 0.8 per cent to US$6,005.00 per metric ton, reaching the highest in more than a week on the first advance in more than a week and the biggest increase in more than two weeks. Gold increased 0.6 per cent to US$1,274.98 an ounce, the highest in more than six months.