US stocks dropped and Treasuries slumped as traders digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that the central bank is willing to keep raising interest rates, even at the risk of an economic downturn.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell on Monday, extending Friday’s rout after Powell restated his hawkish stance. US Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year rate hovering around 3.08 per cent. The two-year yield had climbed to its highest level since 2007 before paring the advance.

Powell’s speech during the Jackson Hole symposium made it clear that a dovish pivot that some investors had been positioning for was unlikely. He also warned of the potential for economic pain for households and businesses as the central bank continues to be aggressive to battle inflation.

“The process of a Fed funds hike cycle, especially in the early days of such a cycle, is never easily digestible for the markets,” wrote John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer. “This process often comes with periods of elevated anxiety and volatility for market participants.”

The current rate-hike cycle to “particularly rough to manage” as it involves policy tightening combined with sky-high inflation, which the Fed has still not been able to slow meaningfully, he said.

August and September also tend to be the worst months for the S&P 500 Index, with the index averaging declines of 0.6 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively, over the past 25 years.

“Since WWII, the S&P 500 posted the worst average monthly price change in September, joining February as the only two months to register declines,” Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA wrote in a note. “Yet, September stands alone as the only month in which the market fell more frequently than it rose. What’s more, the best September return places it in the bottom quarter of all months, while its deepest one-month decline was among the four worst.”

But going forward, weaker earnings -- not higher interest rates -- could pose the largest threat to US stock prices, Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael J. Wilson said in a research note Monday. The bank’s leading earnings model, which projects a steep fall in earnings per share growth over the next several months, confirms that view.

“The path for stocks from here will be determined by earnings, where we still see material downside,” the strategists said. “As a result, equity investors should be laser focused on this risk, not the Fed.”

Bonds in Europe tumbled, with Germany’s 10-year yield rising as high as 1.5 per cent after a string of European Central Bank officials over the weekend stressed the need to act more forcefully to quash record inflation.

ECB officials read from a similar script as Powell. Austria’s Robert Holzmann and Dutch colleague Klaas Knot both floated the prospect of an unprecedented three-quarter point hike at their meeting in September. Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel warned that the likelihood of inflation expectations becoming unanchored is uncomfortably high.

Bitcoin held below the US$20,000 level some view as a marker of a deeper slide in investor sentiment. Oil made gains on supply risks.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams due to speak, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council members due to speak at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

China PMI, Wednesday

Euro-area CPI, Wednesday

Russia’s Gazprom set to halt Nord Stream pipeline gas flows for three days of maintenance, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 4.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 2.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.0003

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1712

The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 138.47 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.08 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 1.48 per cent

Commodities