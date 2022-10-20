Invesco’s Talley Leger is looking for reasons to get bullish on stocks

European stocks and U.S. equity contracts fell amid rising bond yields, with investors concerned that strong inflation and hawkish monetary policy will further slow the global economy.

Telecommunications companies were the biggest laggards in Europe's Stoxx 600 index, while luxury stocks outperformed after sales surged at Birkin handbag maker Hermes International. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were in retreat. Tesla Inc. fell more than six per cent in premarket trading after the electric-vehicle maker reported sales that missed Wall Street estimates.

The yen weakened past the closely watched 150 per dollar level, marking a 32-year low and keeping investors on high alert for further intervention to support it. The move followed a surge in U.S. Treasury yields to multi-year highs that widened the gap with Japanese equivalents. A Bloomberg gauge of dollar strength was steady.

Investors are closely monitoring events in the U.K. where Liz Truss's chaotic premiership looked close to imploding after she fired a minister over a security breach, while many Conservative lawmakers now want her to resign immediately. The pound weakened and 10-year U.K. bond yields climbed.

A strong start to the third-quarter earnings season has bolstered sentiment toward equities. But investors are having to balance signs of corporate resilience against fears about the impact of persistent inflation, hawkish moves by the Federal Reserve and other central banks and threats to the economy.

“I think the market now is looking at 2023 and baking some kind of mild downturn into the price,” Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The key is that inflation number coming down, because if it does, 5 per cent for the Fed looks to me roughly as the right figure and then the market can have a clearer picture.”

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he expected the U.S. central bank to end its “front-loading” of aggressive interest-rate hikes by early next year and shift to keeping policy sufficiently restrictive with small adjustments as inflation cools.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at its Nov. 1-2 meeting -- its fourth straight increase of that size -- as central bankers seek to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.

Elsewhere in markets, oil advanced as Chinese officials debated easing some Covid rules, a policy that has weighed on its economy and energy demand. Gold was near a three-week low.

Key events this week:

US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Euro area consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent as of 10:12 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$0.9786

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.87 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2 per cent to 7.2506 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1180

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4 per cent to US$19,117.68

Ether fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,290.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.15 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.42 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.91 per cent

Commodities