U.S. stocks slid Monday with mega-cap tech names weighing on benchmarks while U.S. Treasuries yields rose amid a pick up in corporate issuance.

The S&P 500 edged lower after the gauge jumped 1.9 per cent Friday to halt its longest losing streak since February. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent. Big tech names including, Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. dragged on the benchmark gauges.

PacWest Bancorp rose 18 per cent extending Friday’s brisk rally while other U.S. regional banks struggled to recover from a selloff sparked by the recent collapse of several lenders. A gauge of the dollar slipped for a fifth straight day. The yield on the policy sensitive two-year Treasury rose to 3.98 per cent as syndicate desks brace for corporate bond sales volume of as much as $35 billion this week.

U.S. stocks have traded sideways since the beginning of April as better-than-feared corporate earnings offset concerns around an economic slowdown and the health of regional banks. Resilient jobs data Friday supported bets the Federal Reserve will hold rates high for longer, straining consumer spending, corporate profits and bank balance sheets.

“Economic growth while slowing has not yet confirmed the arrival of a recession even as the Federal Reserve has had to raise rates fairly aggressively in an effort to bring an end to an era of ‘free money,’” John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote in a note.

Any slowing of activity in the regional banking sector with potential regulatory efforts to trim growth enough “to allow the Fed to stay light on the monetary ‘brake pedal’ going forward even as it may need to continue to raise rates for longer than many would like in order to push inflation toward its target level,” he said.

Rates on swap contracts linked to Fed meetings suggest at least two quarter-point cuts by year-end. Consumer-inflation data Wednesday may provide further clues on the rates path.

“Unless we see a sharp turnaround in the inflation numbers, the Fed ought to be quite comfortable with where policy rates are right now,” Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television.

While the Fed has signaled that it may pause its tightening cycle, its counterpart in the euro region isn’t done yet, muddying the outlook for economic growth and corporate profits.

The European Central Bank needs to continue raising interest rates amid a “too high” underlying inflation rate, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said Sunday. ECB President Christine Lagarde also signaled that there are more hikes to come after the central bank last week raised the deposit rate by a quarter-point to 3.25 per cent, following three moves of double that size.

WORRIES REMAIN

Despite Friday’s stock rebound, investors still have much to worry about. The rout in U.S. bank shares has the S&P 500 financials index on the verge of falling back below its 2007 peak.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees “simply no good options” for solving the debt limit stalemate in Washington without Congress raising the cap. She even cautioned that resorting to the 14th Amendment would provoke a constitutional crisis.

“We see a chance that Treasury’s cash amount is enough to sustain till mid-June and probably slightly beyond that,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. strategists Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong wrote in a note. However, “the irregular nature of fiscal receipts and outlays shall render investors staying cautious,” they said.

Elsewhere in markets, oil gained as investors assessed a complex outlook for global demand after a period of volatile trading. Bitcoin slipped below $28,000.

Key events this week:

US wholesale inventories, Monday

US President Joe Biden scheduled to meet with congressional leaders on debt limit, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks to Economic Club of New York, Tuesday

US CPI, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, industrial production, GDP, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Group of Seven finance minister and central bank governors meet in Japan, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard participate in panel discussion on monetary policy at Stanford University, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:07 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to $1.1039

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to $1.2653

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 134.97 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.7 per cent to $27,870.05

Ether fell 3.2 per cent to $1,858.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.50 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.33 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 3.78 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2 per cent to $72.93 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,031.90 an ounce

