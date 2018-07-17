European stocks drifted lower with S&P 500 futures as investors prepared to digest a flood of earnings as well as the latest clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on monetary policy in the world’s biggest economy. The euro edged up and commodities gained.

On the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, gains in mining and chemicals shares were offset by declines in telecommunications and utilities. Futures on the Nasdaq declined as Netflix Inc. (NFLX.O) tumbled in pre-market trading after delivering disappointing subscriber growth. Japanese stocks outperformed in Asia, while the yen held close to its weakest level since January. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index halted three days of declines, while European sovereign bonds were mostly higher.

Earnings and U.S. monetary policy have become the main drivers of market sentiment this week. That’s giving respite from a backdrop of worsening trade relations between the world’s biggest economic powers. Company results have been mixed thus far, with Deutsche Bank AG (DB.N) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N) beating estimates, counterbalancing the Netflix reading.

Later Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will likely make the case for further tightening in testimony before a U.S. Senate panel, with markets pondering whether he’ll strike a more hawkish tone than Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, who said there’s little reason to raise rates much further.

“I doubt he’ll surprise the market with hawkishness,” Societe Generale global fixed income strategist Kit Juckes wrote in a note. “The U.S. economy is in good shape, but the President is laying waste to the global synchronized growth theme.”

Commodities climbed after Monday falling to the lowest in 11 months as crude traded in New York steadied at about US$68 a barrel. Emerging-market stocks headed lower for a second day, while their currencies climbed. The New Zealand dollar jumped after the central bank’s core inflation measure accelerated at the fastest pace in seven years.

These are some key events coming up this week:

MS.N

AXP.N

MSFT.O

IBM.N

Earnings season continues, with reports due from companies including: Morgan Stanley (), American Express (), Microsoft (), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.N), Unilever (UN.N) and IBM (). Fed’s Powell delivers the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to a Senate committee Tuesday and a House panel on Wednesday, and will answer lawmakers’ questions. Euro-zone inflation data for June is expected on Wednesday to show the annual rate inched higher to two per cent.

These are the main moves in markets:

STOCKS

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1 per cent as of 6:28 a.m. ET. Futures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.2 per cent. The MSCI All-Country World Index declined less than 0.05 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.4 per cent.

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained less than 0.05 per cent. The euro climbed 0.1 per cent to US$1.1724, the strongest in a week. The British pound advanced 0.1 per cent to US$1.3242, the strongest in a week.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.85 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.35 per cent.

COMMODITIES

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased 0.2 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2 per cent to US$67.95 a barrel, the lowest in almost four weeks. LME copper dipped 0.4 per cent to US$6,168.50 per metric ton. Gold gained 0.2 per cent to US$1,242.92 an ounce.