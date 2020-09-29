U.S. stocks slip as traders weigh outlook for stimulus

The end-of-month rebound in global equities faded, with most U.S. stocks falling as investors weighed prospects for fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and the outlook for the coronavirus pandemic. Oil tumbled on concern slow growth will limit demand.

The S&P 500 Index inched lower, with three stocks falling for every two that advanced, after talks on expanding aid ended for the day with plans to resume discussions tomorrow. Data showing New York City’s rate of positive tests rose above 3 per cent for the first time in months weighed on sentiment. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed as chipmakers gained.

Oil fell toward US$39 in New York. Treasuries were little changed, while the dollar weakened.

With the pandemic’s global death toll exceeding 1 million and virus cases on the upswing in many locales, investors are pinning hopes on a US$2.2 trillion stimulus proposal by Democrats to help support economic growth. End-of-month and end-of-quarter portfolio rebalancing could also be exacerbating market moves as September comes to a close.

“A lot of the fiscal stimulus conversation is driving the markets here in the near-term,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. At the same time, there “has been a fear that you’d have a resurgence in cases in the fall and some people have chosen to take their money and sit on the sidelines.”

The negotiations between the Trump administration and congressional Democrats are reaching a critical juncture this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke Tuesday morning for 50 minutes and they are set to speak again Wednesday.

Markets are also girding for the first presidential debate Tuesday, and traders have pushed up overnight implied volatilities on Mexico’s peso in anticipation of price swings.

Elsewhere, Banks led broad-based declines in the Stoxx Europe 600 index. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index was little changed as South Korean shares advanced, while Hong Kong stocks fell. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. announced plans to turn its wireless carrier unit NTT Docomo Inc. into a wholly owned subsidiary in a US$40 billion buyout. NTT Docomo shares surged by their limit at the close in Tokyo.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 per cent as of 3:06 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3 per cent.

Sterling rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2854.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 105.68 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.645 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.55 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.18 per cent.

Italy’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.85 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled 3.6 per cent to US$39.15 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,895.83 an ounce.

Silver rose 2.6 per cent to US$24.29 per ounce.