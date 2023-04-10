U.S. stocks fell while the dollar rose in holiday-thinned trading as investors factor in one more Federal Reserve interest-rate hike following Friday’s U.S. jobs data.

The S&P 500 slumped more than 0.5 per cent, while the Nasdaq 100 Index lost about 1 per cent. Yields on the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury hovered around 4 per cent.

Tesla Inc. fell after cutting prices of all models for the second time this year. Tech stocks slid on the prospect of another rate hike, while an Apple Inc. report that personal computer shipments fell sharply added to the sector slide. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. jumped after the Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon Mobil has held preliminary talks over a possible acquisition.

Trading volumes were light with markets across Europe, Hong Kong and Australia closed for Easter holidays.

On Friday, a solid U.S. hiring report bolstered bets for another Fed rate increase. The next major data point is Wednesday’s report on consumer prices, which is expected to show a 0.4 per cent monthly increase in core CPI.

Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said that the March employment numbers provide “no hurdle for the Fed” to issue a 25 basis point hike in May, although upcoming data could impact the decision.

“With the employment landscape remaining surprisingly robust despite the cumulative global policy tightening in place, the Fed’s looming rate decision will almost entirely be contingent on the March CPI report,” he wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda held his first news conference since taking the new role. The Bank of Japan’s yield curve control and negative interest rates are appropriate amid the current economy, Ueda said, signaling any significant changes to its monetary policy framework may be unlikely for the time being.

The dollar rose for the third day while the yen fell. Gold slid, trading near US$2,000 an ounce.

Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. advanced after rival Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it would cut memory chip production.

Peter Tchir, head of macro research at Academy Securities Inc. said on Bloomberg Television investors are not paying attention to geopolitical risks.

“Everywhere we look I think there’s this danger, it’s growing and I’m getting a little bit nervous that a lot of investors pay lip service to geopolitical risk but then kind of push it off,” Tchir said. “We’re being a little bit too complacent on the geopolitical front.”

Key events this week:

U.S. wholesale inventories, Monday

New York Fed President John Williams takes part in discussion hosted by the Economics Review at New York University, Monday

China PPI, CPI, Tuesday

IMF world economic outlook, global financial stability reports, Tuesday

Chicago Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari and Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick Harker speak at separate events, Tuesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

U.S. FOMC minutes, CPI, Wednesday

Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Wednesday

China trade, Thursday

U.S. PPI, initial jobless claim, Thursday

U.S. retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Major U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup report earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to $1.0853

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to $1.2357

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 133.33 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5 per cent to $28,268.47

Ether fell 0.2 per cent to $1,854.17

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.39 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.18 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.43 per cent

Commodities