Value stocks will beat growth as long as rates are rising: Rosenberg Research's Brendan Livingstone

Stocks slid along with U.S. equity futures as disappointing results from tech giants soured sentiment and marred a tentative recovery in equities. Treasuries retreated, with benchmark yields topping four per cent.

Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped more than one per cent on Amazon.com Inc.'s plunge after hours as its sales forecast trailed estimates. S&P 500 futures and the Stoxx Europe 600 were as much as 0.7 per cent lower after trimming a loss of about 1 per cent each.

“We are starting to see some companies' bleeding in terms of forecasts and unfortunately we're starting to see the big caps in the market disappointing,” Banque Syz CIO Charles-Henry Monchau said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Earnings for us is still a headwind.”

Despite the downturn, the S&P 500 is heading for a second week of gains for the first time since August.

The 10-year benchmark Treasury yield surpassed four per cent as a rally in government bonds began to fizzle. Government bonds this week were buoyed by hopes that policymakers are preparing a downshift in aggressive rate hikes amid softer economic data.

The ECB delivered a second straight 75 basis-point hike on Thursday but dropped a prior reference to rate increases continuing for “several meetings,” an outcome that was considered dovish.

The Bank of Japan held its negative rate Friday, 10-year yield cap and asset purchases at the end of a two-day policy meeting Friday. The result was in line with the view of 49 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Economists still expect the Federal Reserve to hike by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth time in a row next week -- and tighter policy is starting to crimp corporate earnings.

Amazon shares plunged almost 20 per cent in extended trading before paring losses, after the tech giant projected sluggish sales for the holiday quarter. Apple Inc. was steady in post-market trading after posting weaker-than-expected iPhone and services sales for its latest quarter.

Chinese assets also remained in focus, with foreign investors dumping a record amount of mainland China stocks this week and sending Hong Kong equities to a 13-year low. President Xi Jinping's tightening grip on power hasn't had the same impact domestically, with mainland investors hunting for bargains in Hong Kong.

Oil pared its weekly gain as investors shied away from risky assets on a dimming outlook for China and the wider global economy. West Texas Intermediate slid below US$88 a barrel.

Key events this week:

U.S. personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6 per cent as of 10:51 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.7 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$0.9958

The Japanese yen fell 1 per cent to 147.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.3 per cent to 7.2729 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.1532

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1 per cent to US$20,191.14

Ether fell 1.4 per cent to US$1,506.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 4.01 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced 16 basis points to 2.12 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 3.49 per cent

Commodities