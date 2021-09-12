U.S. markets are in a bubble that eclipses the dot-com one: JonesTrading's O'Rourke

U.S. stocks snapped a five session slide, with energy companies leading the gains as crude oil extended a rally to a six-week high. Industrial metals rose, with aluminum reaching US$3,000 a ton in London for the first time in 13 years amid supply disruptions.

The S&P 500 pushed back into positive territory, while the Nasdaq 100 declined after the indexes ended last week in the red. OPEC predicted stronger demand for its crude on a combination of rising global fuel consumption and output disruptions elsewhere.

“Since the beginning of last week, realism has started to set into global equity markets as a long list of shocks percolate through the markets leading to an accelerated slowdown in economic activity in the U.S., a more subdued rebound in Europe and an unknown slowdown in China where the regulatory crackdown and its impact on investments are yet to be measured.” Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment, wrote in a note to clients.

The dollar edged higher and Treasury yields were little changed ahead of critical inflation data that traders will use to assess expectations about the timing of stimulus withdrawal and interest-rate hikes. A report on Tuesday may show consumer prices in the U.S. moderated in August.

Elsewhere, Chinese technology shares tumbled after a report that officials are seeking to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay. The country’s online platforms were also told to protect the rights of workers in the so-called gig economy. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index retreated for the third time in four sessions.

Global stocks have been buoyed this year by robust earnings reports and a rapid recovery from the pandemic-induced recession. With valuations becoming stretched, sentiment soured over the past weeks, amid concerns that economic growth may stall as the delta variant of the coronavirus disrupts the anticipated return to normalcy, while inflation remains sticky. Retail and travel stocks declined.

“Current stock market valuations don’t provide enough cushion for several near-term headwinds that are on the horizon, including the potential for tax hikes, negative profit warnings from companies and upcoming Fed tapering,” said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at New York-based wealth management firm Treasury Partners.

In the latest tapering comments, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he’s supportive of moving toward a tapering process “sooner rather than later,” according to a report.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s US$3.5 trillion tax-and-spending plan faces challenges. Democrat Senator Joe Manchin has cast doubt on the timeline for pushing Biden’s economic agenda through Congress, and proposed tax rates may be watered down to boost the chances of the package being passed.

U.S. consumer-price index, Tuesday

Apple product-launch event, Tuesday

China retail sales, property prices, industrial production, Wednesday

Quadruple witching day for U.S. markets, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:19 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1806

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3832

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.92 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.32 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.34 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.74 per cent

Commodities