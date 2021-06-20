U.S. stocks stage comeback with revival of value trade

Stocks headed toward their biggest rally in five weeks as speculation the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a gradual pace outweighed concern about the central bank’s hawkish pivot.

A relative sense of calm returned to markets, with risk assets rebounding after last week’s selloff. Energy, financial and industrial stocks drove gains in the S&P 500, while high-flying tech companies underperformed. A gauge of small caps climbed 2 per cent. Amazon.com Inc. fell as the online retail giant kicked off its Prime Day sale, with merchants curbing discounts amid rising shipping costs. Treasuries dropped. Bitcoin sank as China intensified its cryptocurrency crackdown.

Traders remained focused on appearances by Fed officials for guidance on their massive bond-buying program. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he favors starting the process of reducing the central bank’s ongoing purchases "sooner rather than later," while his counterpart from St. Louis James Bullard called it "appropriate" that policy makers last week opened the taper debate.

Despite the more hawkish rhetoric, Fed tightening should happen at a much slower pace when compared to the rush to loose policy at the start of the pandemic, according to Charles Schwab & Co.’s Jeffrey Kleintop.

"The way back up in terms of rate hikes may be much more gradual, and that might allow economically sensitive stocks to perform well," said Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at the firm.

Meanwhile, Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and billionaire investor Ray Dalio said the U.S. is headed for a period of overheating and inflation that could threaten the economic recovery -- even as the Fed signaled it would step in before that happened.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies at a House Subcommittee hearing on the Fed’s pandemic emergency lending and its asset purchase programs Tuesday

Bank of England interest rate decision Thursday

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.3 per cent as of 3:35 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.1917

The British pound rose 0.9 per cent to US$1.3934

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.29 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.49 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.77 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6 per cent to US$73.50 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,783.30 an ounce

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Yakob Peterseil and Vildana Hajric.