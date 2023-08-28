Stocks rose and bond yields fell at the start of a week jam-packed with economic data that will help shape the outlook for U.S. Federal Reserve policy.

The S&P 500 pared its monthly slide. 3M Co. rallied six per cent as Bloomberg News reported the company has tentatively agreed to pay more than US$5.5 billion to resolve over 300,000 lawsuits claiming it sold defective combat earplugs. Megacaps were mixed, with Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. gaining and Nvidia Corp. pushing lower. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks climbed as authorities took a raft of steps to bring investors back to one of the world’s worst-performing equity markets.

Equities have struggled in August as a higher-for-longer rates narrative took hold. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stuck to the script in his Jackson Hole speech on Friday, saying that the central bank is “prepared to raise rates further if appropriate,” even as he stressed that the central bank would “proceed carefully,” guided by economic data. For investors, that means reports like the monthly jobs data this week will be crucial.

“This week is important because it has the chance to either reinforce the ‘soft/no landing’ and ‘disinflation’ pillars of the rally, or potentially undermine them,” said Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded The Sevens Report newsletter. “The former will likely result in a reflex rally, while the latter could open up a sharp drop in stocks. We’ll be watching closely.”

Corporate Highlights:

Danaher Corp. said it will acquire Abcam Plc in a deal worth $5.7 billion, beating out rivals in a race to acquire the U.K.-based maker of supplies for the life-sciences industry whose technologies are used by thousands of researchers.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. surged after the utility it owns said its power lines had been de-energized hours before a wildfire that killed at least 115 people in Maui earlier this month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. fell as Morgan Stanley downgraded the software company to equal-weight from overweight ahead of its results.

Novocure Ltd. sank after the company said a late-stage trial of its ovarian cancer drug did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis.

Key events this week:

U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

U.S. GDP, wholesale inventories, pending home sales, Wednesday

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday

ECB publishes account of July monetary policy meeting, Thursday

U.S. personal spending and income, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Friday

South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, BOE’s Huw Pill, IMF’s Gita Gopinath on panel at the South African Reserve Bank conference, Friday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks at virtual event, Friday.

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, light vehicle sales, ISM manufacturing, construction spending, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 9:50 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.8 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to $1.0807

The British pound was little changed at $1.2590

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.56 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1 per cent to $26,117.81

Ether fell 0.2 per cent to $1,649.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.21 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.56 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.44 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2 per cent to $80.75 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,944.60 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.