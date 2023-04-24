European stocks and U.S. equity futures struggled for direction as traders weighed the latest corporate earnings reports at the start of a week packed with economic data that may help illuminate the path for interest rates.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed, with energy companies leading declines as crude prices extended last week's slump. Banks gained, with UBS Group AG climbing more than two per cent after takeover target Credit Suisse AG reported outflows that were lower than some analysts had expected. Royal Philips NV jumped more than 12 per cent after easing supply-chain pressures helped drive strong first-quarter earnings for the Dutch medical technology firm.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 slipped following a muted end to trading last week. MSCI Inc.'s Asia Pacific Index was on course for the lowest close since the end of March. Treasury yields fell and a gauge of the dollar was steady.

Leveraged investors boosted net short positions on 10-year Treasury futures to a record 1.29 million contracts as of April 18, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. That's an indication they think the Federal Reserve will keep raising rates to tackle inflation. Big-tech earnings this week will be parsed for insights into the effect of higher borrowing costs and a struggling economy.

“Earnings estimates for the back half of the year in the U.S. remain too optimistic; we do still see a mild recession ahead,” Laura Cooper, a senior investment strategist at BlackRock International Ltd., said on Bloomberg TV. “So we are really more selective in our equity space and crucially, earnings will provide some color on guidance going forward and that could tilt out view a bit.”

Swaps markets continue to see Fed rates peaking in coming weeks before a series of cuts later this year. US GDP data is forecast to reveal slowing growth, while the so-called core PCE deflator, the central bank's preferred inflation gauge, is expected to show price growth cooled.

“We should take the Fed at face value when they say rates are not going lower this year,” said Kieran Calder, head of equity research for Asia at Union Bancaire Privée in Singapore, on Bloomberg Television. “Inflation, especially core inflation, remains really sticky.”

Elsewhere this week, the euro-area will publish GDP data and there will be a policy decision in Sweden. Data Monday showed Germany's business outlook unexpectedly improved for a sixth month as the economy gradually recovers from the energy shock. The euro gained against the dollar.

Elsewhere, new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold his first policy meeting later this week. The central bank is planning to review and inspect policies taken over the past decades as soon as this week's meeting, Sankei newspaper reported Sunday.

The situation may not last. Volatility is likely to pick up due to the lack of clarity after the Fed's May meeting, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. “There's enough uncertainty on the economic outlook as well as how the Fed might respond,” she said on Bloomberg Radio.

A busy week for earnings will include The Cocal Cola Co., First Republic Bank and First Citizens Bank, the acquirer of Silicon Valley Bank. Tech companies will also be in the spotlight with those to report including Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

Credit Suisse Group AG earlier Monday reported 61.2 billion francs (US$69 billion) of outflows in the first quarter and net revenue of 18.47 billion francs. The bank said it expects a substantial loss in wealth management for this year.

Key events this week:

ECB Governing Council members Boris Vujcic, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, speak at events, Monday

U.S. new home sales, consumer confidence, Tuesday

South Korea GDP, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Sweden rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone economic, consumer confidence, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Bank of Japan meets on interest rates, Friday

Euro-area GDP, Friday

U.S. personal income, Friday

Earnings highlights:

Monday: Coca-Cola, First Republic

Tuesday: Pepsi, General Motors, General Electric, McDonalds, Microsoft, UBS, UPS

Wednesday: Boeing, Meta, Hilton

Thursday: Amazon, American Airlines, Intel, Mastercard, Southwest Airlines, Hershey, Honeywell, Barclays

Friday: First Citizens Bank, acquirer of Silicon Valley Bank

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was unchanged as of 10:57 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1005

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 134.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9017 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2434

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8 per cent to US$27,291.01

Ether fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,838.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.54 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at 2.48 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.77 per cent

Commodities