U.S. equity futures fell and European stocks wavered amid fresh worries about China’s economic recovery ahead of key American price data later this week.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were down about 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively after most American equities dropped Friday when wage data showed inflation remains a threat.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated after its biggest weekly drop since mid-March. Miners were the leading decliners as iron ore and copper fell. Rio Tinto Group dropped more than one per cent after its chairman warned of headwinds from China for raw materials. Bayer AG rose as much as 3.2 per cent after a report that the pharmaceutical company is planning to spin off its agricultural chemicals business.

Equities have been on the back foot at the start of the second half amid concerns economies wil buckle under high rates as central banks keep up the fight against rising prices. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on the weekend she wouldn’t rule out a U.S. recession, noting inflation remains too high.

“Everyone is looking at inflation or has been looking at inflation for a long time,” Nicolo Bocchin, global head of fixed income at Azimut Group, said on Bloomberg Television. “Now it’s time to look at growth.”

Traders will assess U.S. inflation numbers on Wednesday for signals on the Federal Reserve’s likely policy path and the rising risk of a recession. U.K. jobs data Tuesday will also be crucial in determining the Bank of England’s next policy decision in August.

The 10-Treasury yield was little changed at around four per cent, while the two-year yield fell about three basis points to 4.92 per cent. A gauge of the dollar was flat.

An Asia equity benchmark slipped for a fourth day, heading for the lowest close in more than a month. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China pared gains after Chinese data showed further declines in factory-gate prices while core inflation slowed. The offshore yuan swung to a loss after the data.

Traders had initially focused on optimism that a crackdown by Beijing on Chinese tech companies was nearing an end, sending the Hang Seng Tech Index up as much as 3.2 per cent, before trimming its advance.

“It is clear that China is facing excess supply now,” said Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Demand side policies will be in need,” with the focus now shifting to expectations of fiscal stimulus before China’s July Politburo meeting, he said.

Inflation Data

U.S. jobs data last week damped speculation the Fed would leave interest rates unchanged this month. The outlook beyond that is unclear. Payroll figures fell short of estimates but brought signs that wage inflation remains a threat to the Fed’s fight against price gains.

Traders will also be closely watching this week’s U.S. consumer prices data. Bloomberg economists are expecting the headline number to fall to 3.1 per cent, though they don’t see that stopping the Fed hiking at its meeting later this month.

Downside surprises in this week’s inflation indicators could charge up the bulls, taking the S&P 500 above the channel, according to Ed Yardeni, president of his namesake research firm. “On the other hand, higher-than-expected inflation readings could heighten fears that the Fed will have to tighten monetary policy to cause a recession as the only clear way to bring inflation down.”

Oil edged lower Monday after two consecutive weekly increases, and gold was steady.

Key events this week:

U.S. wholesale inventories, Monday

Federal Reserve speakers include Mary Daly, Loretta Mester, Raphael Bostic and Michael Barr, Monday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey delivers speech, Monday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Tuesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, Wednesday

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book, Wednesday

Federal Reserve speakers include Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester, Raphael Bostic, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

China trade, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:35 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0968

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 142.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1 per cent to 7.2408 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2818

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1 per cent to US$30,163.18

Ether fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,862.42

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.66 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.68 per cent

Commodities