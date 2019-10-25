21h ago
U.S. Stocks Surpass Closing Record in Tech-Fueled Advance
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 climbed past its all-time closing record Friday, rising 0.5% to 3,026. Technology firms paced the final leg higher after Intel Corp.’s upbeat forecast. The benchmark for American equities last closed at a record on July 26.
To contact the reporter on this story: Sarah Ponczek in New York at sponczek2@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Jeremy Herron at jherron8@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.