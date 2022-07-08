US stocks rose after the jobs report showed that employment growth cooled slightly but remained strong, clearing the path for the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 climbed after swinging between gains and losses. Treasury yields spiked and the two- and 10-year yield curve remained inverted for the fourth day. The dollar fell.

“The reaction feels a bit knee-jerk to me,” said Max Gokhman, chief investment officer for AlphaTrAI. “The market’s muscle memory tells it that a strong labor market means more hikes means sell stocks. But to ‘price’ this trend requires doing more than looking at the headline.”

Labor-market data has shown early signs of softening, but investors are mixed on the report. Bloomberg economists are factoring in the possibility that slightly softer data will prompt the central bank to go back to 50 basis point moves, even after the report showed job gains topped analyst estimates. Others see the recent data as a signal that fears of recession are overblown and say that the downshift may be too modest to shake the Fed from its path.

“Inflation is still a problem and the Fed has changed their reaction function, I would argue,” Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities, said on Bloomberg TV. “They are emphasizing – overemphasizing – headline inflation over the labor market right now.”

The jobs report reaffirms the strength of the US economy and the moderation in the number of jobs added is a “positive sign” as the Fed seeks to engineer a soft landing, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Friday. While he doesn’t vote on policy this year, he said he also backs raising rates by 75 basis points this month. Two of the Fed’s most hawkish policy makers, on Thursday, also supported raising interest rates another 75 basis points in July, while dismissing recession fears.

Here’s what else Wall Street is saying about US payrolls:

“Right now, the labor market is not the problem child, it is being the well-behaved kid, so the Fed thinks they can kind of ignore the labor market right now and focus all on inflation.” - Victoria Greene, chief investment officer and founding partner at G Squared Private Wealth.

“Today’s job number should soothe fears of an imminent recession, but it does nothing to relieve fears of considerable further Fed tightening.” - Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors.

“There is a feeling of Wile E. Coyote running over the cliff, the economy is slowing, Fed hikes will almost certainly lead to a hard landing, but with employment remaining this strong, and next week’s CPI likely to stay high, the risk that the Fed will hike higher and further than they should increases.” - Steve Chiavarone, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes

“More jobs than expected but falling participation rate means shortages and supply chain related inflation is expected to persist. Data fuels Fed’s aggressive rate increase policy.” - Bryce Doty, senior vice president at Sit Investment Associates

Earlier, shockwaves spread through the markets after Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated.

Bitcoin rose and is trading around US$21,000. While recent turmoil in the crypto market does not yet pose a “systemic risk” to the broader financial system, authorities need to close regulatory gaps to protect consumers and ensure stability, according to Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 11:14 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0186

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2043

The Japanese yen was little changed at 135.96 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 3.07 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.33 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.21 per cent

Commodities