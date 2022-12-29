U.S. stocks moved higher in early trading on Wednesday as investors assessed the economic implications of the omicron coronavirus outbreak. Treasury yields rose.

A rebound in tech shares led gains in the S&P 500 while Nasdaq 100 outperformed, after a rally in U.S. stocks stalled on Tuesday. Tesla Inc. gained after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold a further US$1.02 billion off shares, taking him close to his target of reducing his stake in the electric-car maker by 10 per cent. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed back above 1.50 per cent.

Omicron fears are easing on growing evidence that the fast-spreading strain leads to milder symptoms, even as worldwide COVID-19 cases rose above 1 million for a second straight day. But the coronavirus along with Federal Reserve policy tightening and China’s outlook rank among the key risks for 2022.

“We just might get a relatively calm last week of the year after all,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. wrote. “That said, thin markets can change on a dime, so investors will want to stay nimble over the next three days.”

The dollar was steady against major peers. Crude oil slipped, and iron ore futures in Singapore and China declined for a third day. Bitcoin stayed below US$48,000 after a tumble that hinted at diminished ardor for the most speculative assets.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index came to within a whisker of another record before reversing the advance. Technology shares declined, following the sector’s retreat in the U.S. and Asia, while energy stocks underperformed as European gas prices slumped for a sixth day. Most European bonds declined.

“We’re sober about potential headwinds that still could be coming, even the rest of this year, but early in 2022 -- the Fed is going to be raising rates, that will change things for the markets,” Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “We are also hopeful because as you look at a lot of the economic data, it remains strong.”

What to watch this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 10:01 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1348

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3478

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.80 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.52 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.20 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 0.99 per cent

Commodities