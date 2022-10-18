U.S. stocks pulled back from day’s highs and the dollar edged higher amid signs of weakening investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 pared gains as declines in oil weighed on energy stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent, after climbing more that 2 per cent. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. jumped the most intraday since July following better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Treasuries gained, sending yields lower across the board. The pound weakened after the Bank of England denied a report it’s delaying the sale of government bonds until markets are calmer.

“Earnings season offers investors the opportunity to focus more on the actual earnings power of corporate America, and less on the machinations of the backward-looking economic data stream,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley. “A better-than-feared earnings season may well be the catalyst the market needs to see a break in the steady grind lower.”

On the data front, U.S. factory production rose for a third month in September, and capacity utilization increased to 80 per cent, matching the highest since 2000 and a sign that labor and supply constraints have eased.

Meanwhile, U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to the lowest level since the early days of the pandemic, illustrating a housing market battered by higher mortgage rates.

Upbeat company results, cheaper valuations and U.K. policy reversals have helped buoy risk sentiment. But with headwinds from inflation, risks to the economy and hawkish central banks continuing to confront investors, there’s debate over how durable the gains will prove.

“There’s still a strong feeling of a bear market rally about trading over the course of the last week,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda Europe Ltd. “The economic landscape looks treacherous and we don’t even know if we’re at peak inflation and interest rate pricing yet. Those are substantial headwinds that will make any stock market rebound extremely challenging.”

Bank of America Corp. said sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers it surveyed shows full capitulation, opening the way to an equities rally in 2023. The bank’s monthly global fund manager survey “screams macro capitulation, investor capitulation, start of policy capitulation,” strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note on Tuesday. They expect stocks to bottom in the first half of next year after the Federal Reserve finally pivots away from raising interest rates.

Tile the pound weakened 0.5 per cent after the BOE said a Financial Times report that the central bank is pushing back the start of its quantitative tightening was “inaccurate.”

The yen paused in its run toward the closely watched 150 per dollar level, which has investors on high alert for possible intervention. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he was watching market moves with a sense of urgency.

Elsewhere in markets, oil edged lower as the prospect of additional barrels from strategic reserves assuaged market concerns of a tight market heading into the winter season. Gold also fluctuated and Bitcoin continued to trade below US$20,000.

