Stocks pushed lower for a second day as investors turn cautious before a policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes lingered not far from a three-month low.

The S&P 500 has fluctuated most of the day between gains and losses, with the financial and consumer services sectors pushing the index into negative territory in the past hour. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average were also down. The dollar fluctuated versus major peers. Crude oil added to its post-pandemic high of more than US$72 a barrel.

Investors are marking time before the Fed’s policy decision due at 2 p.m. Eastern time, as concerns mount that officials could pencil in a timetable for tapering stimulus injections that have driven a market boom. The latest statement is set to include updated projections for interest rates and economic forecasts.

“People are trying to get some gauge of what the Fed is going to come out with,” said Andrew Mies, chief investment officer at 6 Meridian. “Is Powell going to acknowledge there is going to have to be tapering talk this year?”

With inflation and economic growth accelerating this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues may consider moving up a discussion on scaling back monetary stimulus and laying the groundwork for the first post-pandemic interest rate hike as soon as 2023.

“The Fed is likely to acknowledge the risk to the economy is more balanced as the number of COVID cases has plummeted coupled with the strengthening labor market,” said Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments. “But I think the key in the official statement is that they are going to continue to stress that this is transitory inflation and nothing to change their longer term view.”

Elsewhere, China ordered state firms to curb overseas commodities exposure to rein in soaring raw materials prices. Copper reversed gains on the moves.

Bitcoin fell below US$40,000, retreating from its highest closing level since May.

The British pound gained on the dollar as inflation surged unexpectedly past the Bank of England’s target for the first time in almost two years.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are meeting Wednesday in Geneva

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House panel Thursday on the federal budget

Rate decisions come from Switzerland and Norway on Thursday

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 12:33 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent, falling for the third straight day, the longest losing streak since June 9

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent, more than any closing loss since June 9

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.2116

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.4106

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109.90 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.49 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.25 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.74 per cent

Commodities