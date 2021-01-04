U.S. stocks tumble on virus spike before Georgia runoff

Stocks sank amid a surge in coronavirus cases as traders awaited Tuesday’s runoff elections for the two Senate seats in Georgia -- which could determine whether Democrats have full control of Congress to push President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.

The S&P 500 was on track for its biggest slide in almost 10 weeks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 2 per cent. All major groups in the benchmark gauge retreated as giants such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. tumbled. Tesla Inc. climbed after coming close to meeting its 500,000 vehicle-deliveries goal for 2020. Some Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. plunged on the prospect of further sanctions that would remove more of the nation’s biggest companies from American exchanges.

Global coronavirus infections climbed above 85 million, fueling concern over tougher restrictions that could crimp the economic recovery. Daily cases in the U.S. soared to a record of nearly 300,000 following the New Year holiday, and an easier-to-spread variant detected for the first time last week could intensify the surge. The non-stop drama of 2020 is bleeding into the first week of the new year, with a pivotal election in Georgia, promises of protests in the streets and President Donald Trump’s dragged-out fight over the November vote threatening to tear apart the Republican Party.

“Investors brace for the Georgia elections that will determine how much change we can expect from the Biden administration,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York. “The FAANG stocks could be hardest hit with a ‘blue wave’ since that will allow President-elect Biden to deliver with his promises of higher taxes and a tougher regulatory environment.”

Meanwhile, traders see U.S. inflation averaging at least 2 per cent per year over the coming decade, the first time expectations have climbed that high since 2018. The 10-year breakeven rate -- a measure that draws on pricing for inflation-linked Treasuries -- has gained momentum amid bets on an uptick in the world economy. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank shouldn’t be shy about letting inflation run, as it has promised, above its 2 per cent target in order to make up for years of undershooting that goal.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin’s rally fizzled out as the famously volatile cryptocurrency sank as much as 17 per cent. After a parabolic 2020, the digital currency surged as high as US$34,000 Sunday, hitting all-time highs.

What to watch this week:

On Tuesday, the state of Georgia holds a run-off election for two U.S. Senate seats that will decide control of the chamber.

U.S. Congress meets to count electoral votes and declare the winner of the 2020 Presidential election Wednesday.

FOMC minutes out Wednesday.

U.S. unemployment report for December is due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index sank 1.9 per cent as of 12 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.6 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The euro advanced 0.5 per cent to US$1.2271.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.1 per cent to 103.13 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.92 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped three basis points to -0.60 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.182 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index advanced 0.7 per cent.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2 per cent to US$47.47 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 2.1 per cent to US$1,938.46 an ounce.