U.S. stocks little changed, treasuries drop on Fed

U.S. stocks were little changed and Treasuries held modest losses after the Federal Reserve kept rates pinned near zero and maintained the pace of bond purchases as was widely expected.

The Fed strengthened its view of the economy and said that recent increases in inflation looked “transitory,” reassuring investors that the central bank is in no hurry to tap the brakes on growth. The dollar was lower, the 10-year Treasury rate held near 1.65 per cent and gold was little changed.

Equities had been mixed prior to the Fed decision, as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings reports. Alphabet Inc. rose toward a record after its results showed a surge in ad sales. Microsoft Corp. was among the biggest drags, dropping to a three-week low after the software maker failed to deliver the blockbuster results some analysts were looking for.

Among other earnings-related news:

Boeing Co. dropped after it burned through more cash than expected in the first quarter.

Texas Instruments Inc. fell the most in two months after it gave a sales forecast that some analysts saw as weak.

Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. will report after the close of trading Wednesday.

Equity investors have been searching for new catalysts with stock valuations about 25 per cent above their five-year average.

“You’re seeing a little bit of a push-pull with the markets,” said Chuck Cumello, president and chief executive officer of Essex Financial Services. Stock prices already reflect a lot of good economic news, but there’s also the realization that there’s “a tremendous amount of pent-up demand” among U.S. consumers, he said.

A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.8 per cent in the first quarter.

“Repeated positive economic surprises mean that quantitative policy is a subject of interest,” Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said in an audio comment. “No one expects bond buying to end now, but there may be hints at it ending later this year.”

Crude-oil futures rose after OPEC+ expressed confidence in the demand outlook with plans to boost supply, even India’s raging COVID-19 crisis is causing near-term pressure.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meeting

Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress Wednesday

U.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 1:03 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.2090

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3915

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 108.84 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.64 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.23 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.80 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5 per cent to US$64 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,775 an ounce

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc, Emily Barrett, Srinivasan Sivabalan and Claire Ballentine.