U.S. stocks fell as investors digested weak data on New York manufacturing and the Chinese economy. Treasuries gained with the dollar, while commodities from oil to iron ore tumbled.

The S&P 500 turned lower after trading little changed, while the Nasdaq 100 erased gains. Treasury yields declined and the bond curve remained deeply inverted, pointing to worries that the Federal Reserve’s campaign of monetary tightening against high inflation will spark a US recession.

Equity markets in recent weeks have drawn succor from signs of slowing price pressures, which stirred hopes of a shift by the Fed to less aggressive rate hikes and a gradual slowdown in the economy. But a gauge of New York state manufacturing activity plunged by the second-most in data back to 2001, with sharp declines in orders and shipments indicating an abrupt downturn in demand, a report showed Monday.

Meanwhile, data showed China’s July retail sales, investment and industrial output missed economists’ estimates, signaling many hurdles still lie ahead for a near-13 per cent rebound in global stocks from June bear-market lows. And in the euro area, the risk of a recession has reached the highest level since November 2020, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.

“It’s been an underwhelming start to the week in financial markets with the eternal optimism of investors clashing with the reality of Chinese economic data,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda Europe Ltd. Investors have shown “a ​ bizarre willingness to turn a blind eye to the economic reality at the moment as long as the Fed doesn’t raise rates too fast,” though that’s not sustainable, he said.

Oil shed more than 5 per cent, while iron ore, copper and other metals declined amid mounting concerns that China’s sluggish recovery will curb demand for raw materials. Gold retreated below US$1,800 an ounce and Bitcoin hovered above US$24,000.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Earnings include Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Tencent

Hedge funds’ 13F filings, Monday

Federal Reserve July minutes, Wednesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

UK CPI, US retail sales, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

U.S. existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Fed’s Esther George, Neel Kashkari speak at separate events, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 10:17 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to US$1.0193

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.2082

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 132.88 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 2.77 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 0.90 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 2.01 per cent

Commodities